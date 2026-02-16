Mike McCarthy Predicted to Land Packers’ $81M Star in Free Agency Amid Aaron Rodgers’ Potential Return

Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Essentials Inside The Story Mike McCarthy targets elite tackle to anchor Pittsburgh’s revamped offensive front.

Massive contract projections suggest an $81 million payday for the blindside protector.

New coaching presence creates the ultimate bridge for Aaron Rodgers’ high-stakes return.

Mike McCarthy’s plan to reshape the Pittsburgh Steelers has a distinct Green Bay flavor, and his top target is an $81 million offensive tackle tasked with protecting his most famous collaborator. The hiring of offensive line coach James Campen was the first sign McCarthy was tapping into his Packers pipeline. Now, that connection could be the key to landing Green Bay’s Rasheed Walker, completing a reunion built to lure Aaron Rodgers back to the field.

This move makes a lot of sense for Pittsburgh as they look to upgrade the blindside following Broderick Jones’ struggles and neck surgery. Campen, who was on McCarthy’s Green Bay staff for over a decade, is a renowned technician who oversaw the Packers’ offensive line during their most successful seasons. Analysts believe the Steelers want to beef up their front to protect the veteran Rodgers, who spent the 2025 season in Pittsburgh and is currently weighing a return for a 22nd NFL season under his former Super Bowl-winning coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After losing their final five games in 2025, the Packers enter this offseason looking to re-climb the NFC standings. Green Bay will have to navigate several notable free agents leaving, with Walker as a key decision.” Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus stated.

Walker’s journey has been impressive. Originally a seventh-round pick in 2022, the 26-year-old has beaten the odds to become one of the league’s best pass protectors. His skills fit perfectly with the quick-passing offense the Steelers used last season. Because of his consistent play at the important left tackle position, financial experts believe his next contract could be worth up to $81.1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Walker is a vital part of the Packers’ line, Green Bay is facing a “salary cap crunch.” To save money, they seem ready to replace him with younger, cheaper players like Jordan Morgan and Anthony Belton.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

With the Packers focused on their budget and the Steelers sitting on nearly $45 million in cap space, the stage is set for Walker to head to Pittsburgh for a massive payday alongside Aaron Rodgers if he decides to make a return.

What is the likelihood of Aaron Rodgers making his return to the Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers seem headed for a reunion in 2026, a move that makes sense for both sides. Head coach Mike McCarthy is eager to keep working with his former Super Bowl-winning quarterback, viewing Rodgers as a much more reliable option than the younger backups currently on the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the team is keeping an eye on the future and scouting new talent in the upcoming draft, Rodgers remains the perfect “bridge” to keep the team competitive. This setup would also give young quarterback Will Howard more time to develop behind a legend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Both sides are open to a potential return. Aaron Rodgers tends to take his time on such matters, so I don’t expect a swift resolution, but head coach Mike McCarthy likes Aaron Rodgers, of course, from his time in Green Bay. He is a bridge option for them. They’ve looked hard at quarterbacks in the 2026 draft, so they certainly could draft one,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted.

Despite the mutual interest, fans will need to be patient. Just like last year, Rodgers isn’t in a rush to sign and wants to carefully weigh the physical and mental demands of playing a 22nd season. After a bounce-back year where he threw for over 3,300 yards and 24 touchdowns, he has proven he still has plenty of gas in the tank, but the final decision likely won’t come for several months.