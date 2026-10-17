Steelers Receive Crucial DK Metcalf News Days Before Buccaneers Showdown

Pittsburgh Steelers certainly recorded a 34-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, but it came at a high cost. Pittsburgh lost a couple of wide receivers in Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek to injuries, with Michael Pittman Jr. already being on the injured reserve. And now, another concerning update has surfaced for the Steelers’ receiving corps ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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Per reports, the Steelers’ No. 1 wide receiver DK Metcalf didn’t participate on Friday due to an illness. And for now, he’s questionable to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

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Metcalf is in his second season with the Steelers, having recorded 59 receptions for 850 yards and 6 touchdowns last year. Across five games of the 2026 season, the receiver has recorded 19 receptions for 225 yards and 1 touchdown. Against the Colts, Metcalf has caught just three passes for 12 yards (his lowest tally this year) and no touchdowns, and now, he’s uncertain to play on Sunday.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are already dealing with multiple injuries in the receiving corps. For broader context, Pittman was first listed with a foot injury in September and missed the Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

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While he certainly returned to action, Pittman aggravated the same left-foot problem during Pittsburgh’s first practice of Week 5. He was seen with the foot elevated on a scooter after practice and was again using a walking boot. Subsequently, the Steelers placed him on injured reserve.

That means the receiver will miss multiple games and won’t return at least till the Steelers’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals after their bye week.

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Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s receiving depth has taken a hit heading into Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Skowronek suffered his injury while covering a punt during Pittsburgh’s 34-22 victory over the Colts. He was hurt in the second quarter, received attention from medical staff in the sideline medical tent, and then went to the locker room for further evaluation. He didn’t return for the rest of the game.

Wilson, meanwhile, initially appeared to complete an 11-yard reception, but a Colts defender tried to strip the ball from his hands as Wilson went to the ground. Replay review overturned the catch, ruling it incomplete. Wilson, however, immediately grabbed his left hand and went to the sideline to be evaluated by a trainer.

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Now, ahead of the Bucs’ game, head coach Mike McCarthy has ruled out both Wilson and Skowronek for the Week 6 matchup. As for their return timeline, it’s currently uncertain. At the same time, it remains to be seen whether DK Metcalf will be able to play against the Buccaneers. For now, the rookies Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen are the healthy wide receivers on the roster.