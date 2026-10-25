“Robbed”: T.J. Watt’s Wife Rips NFL Refs After Controversial Call In Steelers-Saints Paris Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a win over the New Orleans Saints at the Stade de France in Paris, marking the NFL’s first regular-season game in the country. However, the matchup also drew attention for another controversial call. Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt recorded his 120th career sack for the franchise, taking his season total to 5.5.

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“120th career sack for TJ‼️,” the Steelers shared on Instagram.

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However, what initially looked like Watt forcing and recovering a fumble was ultimately overturned after an expedited replay review. As that happened, Watt’s wife, Dani Watt, took to her social media handle and expressed frustration over the controversial call.

“Robbed. YET AGAIN,” Dani wrote in her Instagram story.

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The play occurred in the second quarter with over 11 minutes remaining. The Steelers were leading 3-0, but the Saints were threatening to score a touchdown. Quarterback Tyler Shough had already led his team to Pittsburgh territory. On 2nd-and-10 at the Pittsburgh 18, Shough attempted a passing play from the shotgun formation.

The Steelers defense, meanwhile, had an opportunity to pressure him before he could complete a throw. Subsequently, TJ Watt got to the Saints quarterback and brought him down. Per reports, it was described as a 7-yard loss. At the same time, however, the broadcast showed Watt knocked the ball loose during the takedown and recovered it after both players went to the ground.

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Initially, the officials ruled it a fumble recovered by Pittsburgh, as the Steelers’ players started celebrating for recording a turnover. However, following an expedited replay review, the officials overturned that decision and ruled Shough down by contact, as the play was eventually counted as a sack rather than a turnover.

So, it’s not difficult to understand why TJ Watt’s wife sounded frustrated over the officials’ decision. On the next play, on 3rd-and-17, Shough completed a short five-yard pass, taking the Saints into the field goal range. On 4th-and-12 at Pittsburgh 20, kicker Daniel Carlson recorded a 38-yard field goal to tie the score 3-3.

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While the Steelers certainly responded with a touchdown on the next drive, the officials’ decision to overturn TJ Watt’s fumble recovery drew significant attention for all the wrong reasons. Ultimately, the veteran linebacker finished the matchup with a pair of tackles and 1 sack.

The Steelers, on the other hand, came out on top in Paris, as they defeated the Saints 16-10. Now, the Steelers will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.