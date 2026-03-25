Steelers Star Reveals Locker Room’s Honest Reaction After Mike Tomlin Announced Departure

Essentials Inside The Story Tomlin is not expected to coach anywhere in 2026

Rodgers praised Mike Tomlin's twenty years of success

Cameron Heyward defended Tomlin stating that players have to play better

Mike Tomlin did the one thing no Pittsburgh native thought possible: he stepped down as the Steelers head coach. For years, the idea of a Steelers sideline without him felt like a glitch in the Matrix. When the news finally broke, it wasn’t just a headline; it was an emotional moment for a Steelers locker room that had known both a coach and a friend in Tomlin for a long time.

Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith, appearing on the Ross Tucker Podcast, revealed how the locker room reacted after former head coach Mike Tomlin broke the news.

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“It definitely hurt whenever he told us, and I think we’re all just in shock. But as I said, I was just super grateful for everything that he has done for me and my career, and also for the organization as a whole. Growing up, like the Steelers, that’s all I knew was Coach Tomlin. So, as I said, I’m just super grateful for him.”

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Highsmith shared that the locker room was already quiet following their 30-6 wild-card game loss to the Houston Texans. Tomlin’s announcement turned the atmosphere in the locker room even more somber. It was tough for the players to process both the end of their 2025 season and Tomlin’s leadership.

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For his part, Mike Tomlin was one of the most beloved “real” coaches in the league and didn’t just call plays. He built a deep bond with the players, evident in the way the locker room rallied behind him after his announcement.

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Aaron Rodgers, who cited Tomlin as a big reason behind him joining the Steelers, said, “Mike T. has had more success than damn near anybody in the league for the last 19, 20 years.”

The QB also added how the culture always felt right under him, but ultimately, how the external pressure forces changes from time to time.

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“And more than that, though, when you have the right guy and the culture is right, you don’t think about making a change, but there’s a lot of pressure that comes from the outside, and obviously that sways decisions from time to time.

Cameron Heyward also backed his former coach, adding, “I don’t really care about that noise because they don’t know what Mike T. puts into this.”

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Standing in the nearly empty locker room, Heyward added, “They don’t know how he goes out of his way to prepare every man. They don’t know about the countless nights that man is in there studying film. Coaching is only going to do so much; players have to play better. And in those critical moments, players are going to step up.”

Tomlin still had two years left on his contract, but he still felt that there was a need for a change. At the time of announcing the news, Tomlin also revealed that he decided to step down “after much thought and reflection.”

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He also thanked the Steelers management, including the owners and the Steelers Nation, for trusting him.

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“I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.”

“I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.”

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For nearly 20 years, Tomlin never had a single losing season. Even before he decided to leave the team, he had his 200th career win against the Lions and moved up the ranks to tie the great Chuck Noll for ninth place on the all-time wins list.

For now, Tomlin is not expected to coach elsewhere in 2026 and is instead focusing on other career opportunities outside of coaching.

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Mike Tomlin takes a step towards his future after leaving the Steelers

As reported on X by Front Office Sports, Mike Tomlin is reportedly taking a major leap in his post-coaching career and has signed with a sports media agency.

“EXCLUSIVE: Mike Tomlin is gearing up for a post-coaching career in sports media.” Front Office Sports reported on X, “The ex-Steelers coach has signed with sports media agents Sandy Montag and Alex Flanagan, sources tell FOS.”

The move reportedly signals a shift in how any potential NFL broadcasting negotiations will be handled. Reportedly, any negotiations will be handled by Montag, along with former sportscaster-turned-agent Alex Flanagan. Montag’s agency has built a strong reputation in the industry and has represented big names like Bob Costas, John Madden, Mike Tirico, Dick Vitale, Jim Nantz, and Scott Van Pelt.

At 54, Mike Tomlin is reportedly drawing a lot of interest from potential TV suitors. FOX appears to be a frontrunner, alongside other major networks like NBC and CBS.

While his coaching era in Pittsburgh may have ended, the football industry views his potential arrival in the media world as a massive win. For now, it remains to be seen whether Tomlin enjoys a quiet offseason this time around or if he has something else planned for the future.