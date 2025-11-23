Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Risks NFL Punishment in Chicago With Obscene Gesture

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was supposed to play against the Chicago Bears, which is always a big deal, especially for him since he used to play for the rival Packers. But he’s been dealing with a small fracture in his left wrist, which is the one he doesn’t throw with. Rodgers wanted to push through and play against the Bears; his status was initially listed as questionable, but now, as per recent reports, he will not be playing, and hence, Mason Rudolph has been named the starter.

ESPN’s insider Dan Graziano was at Soldier Field and posted on X (Twitter) about Rodgers’ pregame routine.

“Aaron Rodgers arrived at Solider Field about 20 minutes ago, walked one lap around the field, flipped off a couple of the cameras that were filming and went back inside. Used his right hand to flip the bird, so unclear if he could do it with his left. Status for today’s game still up in the air.”

Rodgers walked onto the field, saw the cameras, and gave them the finger with his good hand before heading back inside. He is known for being a bit of a jokester and baiting the media. Or it could have been that after he found that he couldn’t play, he was showing his cranky mood over having to sit out this important game.

The Steelers QB got injured on his left wrist while playing against the Bengals last week when multiple defenders crashed down on him. Though the injury was on his non-dominant hand, Coach Mike Tomlin had said that the QB’s status on the roster for the game against the Bears was questionable.

Today, NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero announced that Aaron Rodgers will not be playing. Regardless of his playing status, the QB has managed to make his presence felt, but there is a chance that the player might have risked himself of punishment.

Aaron Rodgers must remember that NFL once fined Jerry Jones $250,000 for his unprofessional finger gesture

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was recently hit with a huge fine from the NFL. The league made him pay $250,000 because of a rude hand sign he made. This happened on October 5, 2025, after the Cowboys beat the New York Jets 37-22 in New Jersey. Jones was celebrating in his special box when cameras caught him raising his finger in an inappropriate way toward the crowd. The NFL quickly decided this was bad behavior and fined him for conduct detrimental to the league.

The funny thing is, Jones later went on a Dallas radio show to explain. He said the gesture was totally an accident. He claims he was trying to give a thumbs-up to the excited Cowboys fans, but his hand just made the wrong sign. He even said he might try to appeal the fine. But the NFL is sticking to its decision.

The NFL’s decision to punish a powerful team owner like Jerry Jones with a $250,000 fine for an “accidental” finger from his luxury box clearly establishes a precedent that puts Aaron Rodgers at risk as well. Rodgers was seen making a similar gesture right on the field, which means his actions could fall under the same conduct standards. This shows that no one, regardless of fame or power, is exempt from the league’s rules regarding bad or rude behavior.