Steelers’ Adam Thielen Makes Career Admission Playing With Aaron Rodgers Just Days After Leaving Vikings

Adam Thielen had a whirlwind week! Just last Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked him up from the Minnesota Vikings. Despite having less than a week with the team, he was put right into the starting lineup for Sunday’s huge rivalry game against the Baltimore Ravens, which the Steelers won 27-22. Thielen beamed with excitement on his debut and just couldn’t hide it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the game, he said,

“It was crazy. It’s been a wild week. I found my love for the game back… just thankful to be out there and thrown into a huge game and rivalry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Thielen only had one catch for four yards, it was a much bigger role than he had been playing recently with the Vikings. He started alongside key players like quarterback Aaron Rodgers and fellow receiver DK Metcalf. He especially praised his new, 42-year-old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, for his performance:

“Just his calmness and his ability in a tough game that meant a lot just to be Mr. Cool gives everybody the ability to take a deep breath and relax,” Thielen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers played incredibly well, throwing for 284 yards and a touchdown, including six long completions of 20+ yards, and even running for another touchdown. He clearly outperformed the Ravens’ younger, two-time MVP quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Rodgers believed that Thielen would be a good addition for the Steelers

Adam Thielen, an experienced wide receiver, joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as the team hoped he would improve their receiving group. He played 25 snaps out of 52 games, but, interestingly, Aaron Rodgers was excited to play with him even before he showed his skill on the field against the Ravens on Sunday.

The thing is, Aaron Rodgers and Adam Thielen were rivals for a long time in the NFC North. However, they became friends off the field through golf. Rodgers is the oldest active quarterback, and Thielen is the oldest active receiver in the NFL, making them a deadly duo for the Steelers.

Adam Thielen played for the Minnesota Vikings for ten seasons in his first stint (2013-2022) and had a second, brief stint in 2025. He also had a notable season in 2018, where he recorded 113 receptions and 1,373 receiving yards for the Vikings. He was a 2-time Pro Bowler with the team (2017, 2018).

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Steelers signed Thielen last Tuesday, Rodgers said,

“I think he’s got a lot left in the tank and a lot of impetus to go out there and put some good play on film.”

Thielen’s first Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens proved Rodgers right. The Steelers won a key game, with Rodgers playing alongside Thielen, throwing for a season-high 284 yards and completing many long passes that resulted in scores. This was the type of game the Steelers needed to prove themselves in the division despite doubts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with a 7-6 record, the Steelers can win the AFC North title if they continue to win. If Rodgers continues playing this well in the last four games, Pittsburgh could be a real contender in the playoffs.