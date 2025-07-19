Steelers News: Mike Tomlin’s Bold Belief in Aaron Rodgers Isn’t Enough to Change Super Bowl Ceiling

When it became evident that the Steelers were committed to pursuing Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin didn’t hesitate to express his admiration. This was not the typical coaching cliché. For a head coach who has made his name on defense and discipline, this demonstration of faith in a 41-year-old quarterback meant a lot. Rodgers, a four-time MVP and Super Bowl XLV winner, doesn’t need validation, but Tomlin’s endorsement wasn’t just flattery. It was a statement.

“There’s no substitute for intimacy,” Tomlin described after his in-person encounter with Rodgers this spring, suggesting more than merely football chemistry. He wasn’t simply wagering on Rodgers’ résumé. He was going all-in on the assumption that Rodgers still possessed the fire and the arm to guide a deep playoff push. For Pittsburgh, a franchise that’s rode structure and tradition for years, this was an uncommon risk. Hence, national pundits sat up and took notice.

ESPN’s Chris Broussard presented guarded hope. “I love the Steelers,” he said on First Things First. ” I don’t think they’re like a real super Bowl contender. I do think they’re a definite playoff contender. I’m thinking now honestly, 11 wins . I mean they won 10 last year, but I think 11 wins. So I’m going now in my mind between Cincinnati and Steelers.”

He went on, “I like their approach… they really believe Aaron Rodgers will get them over the hump…..And with this approach, and Rodgers and some of the additions, I think they’re going to be tough.” That optimism, measured though it was, paralleled Tomlin’s fundamental conviction. That veteran acumen, not merely youthful potential, could flip the script. Perhaps that’s the reason why Tomin didn’t draft a new QB and why he waited so long for Rodgers to sign with them. The belief was there from the start.

“Read his resume. We’re excited about him being here…..We’re just going to roll our sleeves up and go to work and let our efforts do the taking.” Mike Tomlin was clear about his role with Rodgers when he said this. Although he avoided making any bold predictions for the team, he is ever-ready to make the mark with his new QB.

Still, not everyone shared the faith. Fox’s Kevin Wildes raised a different kind of red flag: “Rodgers is older, and in a new place … they’ll be at a disadvantage in two-thirds of their games at QB.” That pushback speaks volumes. Even if Rodgers starts the season healthy and sharp, there’s skepticism he’ll remain that way in the AFC’s gauntlet. Of course, that 2023 ACL horror is still there. And if he can’t, does Pittsburgh have a Plan B that inspires confidence?

Steelers’ own Super Bowl ceiling remains unchanged with Aaron Rodgers

Mike Tomlin can have complete confidence in Aaron Rodgers, but faith won’t expand the ceiling of a roster that still lags behind the AFC’s best. Even with Rodgers on board, the Steelers are 2025 fringe contenders, not due to a lack of leadership or defensive strength. But because the rest of the conference has already passed them by in terms of offensive strength.

Take a look around. Patrick Mahomes remains the king in Kansas City. Joe Burrow’s Bengals are reloading with one of the deepest sets of receivers in the league. And out in Houston, C.J. Stroud’s quick rise has the Texans employing a vertical attack that piles up points in bunches. These offenses aren’t just QB-safe but scheme-forward. They are constructed to rattle off 30+ points when January football calls for it. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, continues to speculate which version of Rodgers they’re receiving and what happens if he doesn’t pan out.

That is a nagging doubt. Behind Rodgers, Pittsburgh’s QB situation is full of question marks. As Greg mentioned, ”DK Metcalf isn’t a technician” leading to a limit on his route diversity and making it easier for defenders to anticipate and neutralize him. Neither of these provides playoff assurance. And neither unsettles the AFC’s best defenses. Worst of all, the Steelers lack elite, game-breaking offensive playmakers who can cover up for quarterback problems. When playoff margins exist on three plays or less, Pittsburgh’s offense just can’t hang with the heavy hitters.

Defensively, they are still stout. T.J. Watt is still a threat off the edge. The pass rush can take over games, and the secondary, when he’s healthy, plays physical, disciplined football. But in a league trending toward shootouts, defense just gets you to the shootout. It doesn’t get you out of the shootout with Mahomes or Burrow, or Stroud. And that makes Tomlin’s Rodgers roll a more emotional than practical move.

Ultimately, Rodgers’ presence will raise Pittsburgh’s floor without raising their ceiling. It’s clear why Tomlin is taking the gamble of leadership, calmness, and a rich portfolio of playoff experiences. But unless Rodgers reverts to past form and remains erect. Pittsburgh won’t possess sufficient firepower to outrun the AFC’s top gunslinger dash. Tomlin’s loyalty is commendable, but faith alone won’t prevail in January.