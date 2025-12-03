Steelers Officially Sign New LB After Mike Tomlin Receives Unfortunate Patrick Queen Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added a new linebacker to their practice squad just before their big week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens. On Wednesday, the Steelers announced the signing of linebacker Kana’i Mauga, replacing CB Asante Samuel Jr., who was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.

Mauga is a fourth-year defensive player who has played in 17 NFL games in his career, mostly contributing on special teams. He will be on the practice squad to help the Steelers prepare for the Ravens this Sunday.

The team has signed linebacker Mauga to the practice squad to add depth, which is needed after star linebacker Patrick Queen injured himself last Sunday playing against the Buffalo Bills. Mauga has limited NFL experience, totaling 8 tackles in his career. Earlier this season, he was a member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization before being released by the team on October 7th.

Looking back at his college career, Mauga was a standout player at USC, where he played for all four years. He started in 24 of the 43 games he appeared in. During his time there, he recorded impressive statistics, including 207 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks, and three interceptions.

Mauga is a native of Waiʻanae, Hawaii. His inclusion on the roster means he joins several other Hawaiian players already on the team: outside linebacker Nick Herbig, left guard Isaac Seumalo, and wide receiver Roman Wilson.

Reports suggest Patrick Queen will not be out for too long

Linebacker Patrick Queen, who left the game against the Buffalo Bills with an injury, is not expected to be out for a long time. According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the belief is that Queen only suffered a lower back bruise. He is having more medical tests, but the hope is that this is not a serious, long-term injury. Queen got hurt during the second quarter of the team’s 26-7 loss to the Bills.

He has been a consistent presence this season, having played in every game so far, with 89 tackles and a sack. The Steelers brought Queen in last year, signing him to a three-year deal to boost their defense. He previously played for their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

In his first year with Pittsburgh, he was a huge success, earning a Pro Bowl selection for the 2024 season after putting up 129 tackles. However, his performance has been less consistent in the last few weeks, which mirrors some of the struggles the Steelers’ defense has been facing.

The team really needs Queen to be healthy and playing at his best right now because of how important their next game is. This weekend, the Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens, and the winner will take the top spot in the AFC North division with only four games left in the season.

Winning the division might be the only way either the Steelers or the Ravens make it to the playoffs, as both teams currently have a tied 6-6 record.