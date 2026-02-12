Terry Bradshaw Gives Final Verdicts on Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers Return & Mike McCarthy Hiring

Essentials Inside The Story Terry Bradshaw shares private communication regarding Aaron Rodgers' potential 2026 return plans.

Franchise icon issues formal endorsement of Mike McCarthy's leadership credentials.

The veteran QB reportedly initiated contact with coach to discuss partnership extension.

The Pittsburgh Steelers appeared ready to turn the page on a turbulent 2025 campaign, with most of the Steel City resigned to the idea that Aaron Rodgers had thrown his final pass in black and gold. But just as the franchise seemed locked into a full-scale rebuild under a new regime, Terry Bradshaw dropped a bombshell that could completely rewrite the team’s 2026 plans.

According to the Steelers icon, the hiring of Mike McCarthy hasn’t just changed the coaching staff; it may have quietly reopened a championship window that everyone assumed was closed. Bradshaw revealed a private development regarding the team’s quarterback situation that suggests the ‘post-Rodgers era’ might be on hold.

“I have heard, right before the McCarthy thing was announced, I had already heard that Aaron Rodgers had told Mike, ‘If you want me to come back for a year, I’ll come back and join you,’” Bradshaw said via 103.7 The Buzz.

Bradshaw reported that Rodgers told his former coach he would come back for one more year if McCarthy wanted him there, signaling that their iconic partnership from Green Bay could be the key to keeping Rodgers in a Steelers uniform.

This news comes at a perfect time for a franchise in transition. Following the retirement of long-time coach Mike Tomlin, the hiring of McCarthy seems to have completely changed the outlook for Rodgers, who originally expected 2025 to be his final ride. NFL insiders are noting that the odds of a return are increasing daily, especially since Rodgers and McCarthy already have a proven history of winning Super Bowls and MVPs together.

Aaron Rodgers’ first season with the Steelers was a clear success, even if it ended earlier than fans hoped. He provided the team’s best quarterback play in years, throwing for 3,468 yards and 24 touchdowns while leading the Steelers to a 10-7 record and an AFC North title. While the season ended with a tough Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, the veteran quarterback proved he still has plenty of gas left in the tank to compete at a high level.

Currently a free agent, Rodgers is expected to take some time to make a final decision before the mid-March free agency deadline. However, with teammates like DK Metcalf reportedly recruiting him and Terry Bradshaw confirming that the door is wide open, the city of Pittsburgh is bracing for what could be a massive 22nd NFL season for the future Hall of Famer.

Terry Bradshaw and Art Rooney unite in praise for McCarthy’s leadership

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Mike McCarthy was officially named the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. While team President Art Rooney II cited McCarthy’s resume as the deciding factor, the move received an immediate and definitive seal of approval from franchise legend Terry Bradshaw.

In his final sign-off for the season, Bradshaw didn’t just break news on Rodgers; he delivered his final verdict on the hiring itself.

“I love Mike McCarthy,” Bradshaw told 103.7 The Buzz. “Absolutely. He shouldn’t have gotten fired in Dallas.”

This endorsement aligns perfectly with the front office’s vision. Art Rooney specifically highlighted McCarthy’s history of winning and his unique ability to develop high-level quarterbacks.

“He is someone who has a longer track record than many of the other candidates, a winning track record,” said Rooney. “He’s been a winner everywhere he’s been.”

Rooney emphasized that this experience is critical for the current roster.

“Probably just as important for our purposes, the quarterbacks that he’s worked with have all been very successful,” Rooney added. “So he has a proven track record of developing top-flight quarterbacks.”

McCarthy joins the Steelers at a critical juncture. The team has struggled to find a permanent replacement for Ben Roethlisberger since 2021, cycling through options like Kenny Pickett, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Rodgers without securing a long-term solution.

The Steelers are banking on McCarthy’s 174 wins and Super Bowl title to steady the ship. With Bradshaw’s backing and Rooney’s confidence, the organization believes they finally have the right leader to make the team a true championship contender again.