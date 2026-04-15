Steelers Urged to Draft Projected First-Round QB Despite Aaron Rodgers’ Looming Return

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves at a major crossroads. Holding the No. 21 overall pick, the team’s strategy depends heavily on whether veteran star Aaron Rodgers decides to return for another season. But NFL analysts believe that the team should look forward to building a strong roster for the 2026 as well as the 2027 season.

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Even if Rodgers stays, many experts believe Pittsburgh should draft a young quarterback to learn from him. NFL analyst Jason McCourty is a big supporter of the team looking at Alabama’s Ty Simpson, regardless of Rodgers’ status.

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“Mike McCarthy is known for developing young quarterbacks. So if you really fall in love with Ty Simpson, go and bring him in. If [Aaron] Rodgers decides that he is going to come back, that is somebody for Ty Simpson to be able to learn from,” McCourty noted during an interview with Get Up.

While Fernando Mendoza is widely seen as the premier quarterback in this draft class, Simpson has solidified himself as a high-potential alternative. During his standout season at Alabama, he threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns with only five interceptions while leading the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoffs. However, despite his success, Simpson currently sits at No. 32 on the consensus big board.

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This creates a dilemma for Pittsburgh. He may be a reach at pick 21, but waiting until the second round risks losing him to another team.

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The Steelers have the resources to be aggressive if they choose. With 12 total picks, including four on Day 2, they possess the draft capital to move around the board. Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports believes the team is high on the Alabama star and could trade back into the late first round to secure him, much like the Giants did with Jaxson Dart last year.

“I’ve heard they do like Ty Simpson,” Wilson said on 93.7 The Fan. “I would not be surprised if they package some of those Day 2 picks to get back up into the first round to get Ty (Simpson) at the bottom of round one if he’s still there.”

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The Steelers currently own one pick in the second round and three in the third round. This deep collection of picks gives them a lot of flexibility. They could decide to bundle these middle-round selections together in a trade to move back into the first round if they want to make sure they land Ty Simpson.

With Mike McCarthy’s reputation for developing young quarterbacks, there is growing speculation that he might see Simpson as the ideal project to help the Steelers for the future.

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However, the Steelers aren’t the only team looking to secure a future under center. The Arizona Cardinals are also emerging as a competitor for Simpson’s services, as they seek a long-term solution. If Pittsburgh views Simpson as its next franchise leader, it may have to pull the trigger early or risk watching him land somewhere else.

Who can start for the Steelers in 2026 if not the Alabama star?

The Steelers are somewhat in a 50-50 situation. While some NFL analysts say that trading Simpson is a great choice. Others believe that making such a huge gamble to get a QB so early on during the draft picks is not just worth it, especially with Rodgers still left to decide on his 2026 season return. Additionally, the team already has Will Howard as a backup QB, whom the team drafted out of Ohio State in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

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NFL analyst Adam Schein recently compared Howard to other young players like Ty Simpson. While he isn’t fully sold on Howard being a superstar, he thinks he has more potential than others. On a recent New York Post Sports segment, Schein said:

“If you need help on the offensive line, if you need help on defense, if you can even draft another wide receiver at some point in the first three rounds, you don’t mess around when it comes to the quarterback position. I’m not necessarily a huge believer when it comes to Will Howard as an NFL starting quarterback… I do think he can potentially start and play [in the] right system. I do think…Will Howard is better than Ty Simpson.”

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The Steelers are trying not to repeat the mistake they made in 2022. Back then, they felt forced to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round, which didn’t work out. General Manager Omar Khan seems to have a new strategy, which is to not reach out. If a great quarterback isn’t available early in the draft, don’t force it.

Instead, the team is looking at project players later in the draft, guys like Cole Payton or Taylen Green, who have high ceilings but need time to develop.

For now, if they decide not to trade their 21st position, the Steelers will likely lean on Howard and perhaps look to make a new mid-round draft pick. They are building the rest of the roster first, waiting until the 2027 draft to take a massive swing on a franchise quarterback if Howard doesn’t execute the season well.