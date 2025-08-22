What Happened to Derrick Harmon? Steelers’ First Round Pick Carted Off vs Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were employing this preseason to gauge their depth and refine their new defensive foundation. And Derrick Harmon was squarely at the center of it. The first-year defensive tackle had dressed for each of the three exhibition contests, pounding out repetitions in each game. Thursday evening in Charlotte, he was still among the last of the starters hanging in there late in the game. A testament to both his conditioning and to the coaching staff’s needing to get their first-rounder on the field as many snaps as humanly possible before the real grind sets in. But then, in quiet that hushed the stadium, Harmon’s night unraveled. The play followed as Harmon bull-rushed guard Brandon Walton.

Walton knocked him to the ground as Harmon made the turn, and the rookie landed hard on his right side. The pressure blitzed Panthers quarterback Jack Plummer into a hasty throw that was intercepted by James Pierre in the end zone. But the joy was short-lived. Harmon stayed down, clutching his knee. The cart came, teammates swarmed, and the atmosphere within Bank of America Stadium thickened. Several minutes later, the Steelers’ first-round draft pick was formally announced out for the game with a knee injury. It was the stomach punch no one in Pittsburgh wanted to endure.

Harmon had been seen as the replacement for veteran captain Cameron Heyward in future years. A player drafted on his ability to do it all and his raw physicality. His playing time during the preseason showed the confidence coaches already placed in him. The injury not only derailed his climb but also had the potential to ripple over into the defensive game plans of the team on the doorstep of Week 1. The head coach, Mike Tomlin, gave nothing away in his halftime press conference. “I don’t have an update at the moment,” Tomlin told sideline reporter Missi Matthews. “He is being evaluated.” That answer just increase the mystery looming over the locker room. The concerns didn’t stop there with Harmon.

The Steelers are also battling through other injury issues. Wide receiver Brandon Johnson, who had five receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown this preseason, was listed as questionable to return with a foot ailment. Rookie quarterback Will Howard, who was battling a hand problem, wasn’t suited up for the Carolina game. Wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who has a sore belly, also missed the game, perpetuating an alarming trend for Pittsburgh’s offense depth with the regular season approaching.

How Harmon’s injury affects the Steelers’ defensive strategy

The Steelers defense was to be built on a combination of old and new this season. Cameron Heyward remained the veteran elder, Keeanu Benton entered as an disrupting nose tackle, and Harmon was drawn up to complete the set up front. That configuration gave Pittsburgh a strong interior to pair with T.J. Watt’s edge domination. With Harmon’s status now uncertain, the Steelers may be forced to reshape their depth chart sooner rather than later. Looking at the rotation on defense, Isaiahh Loudermilk can be the player to assume Harmon’s workload.

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – OCTOBER 18: Derrick Harmon #55 of the Oregon Ducks walks off the field against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 18, 2024 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Loudermilk is a solid unflashy mainstay who has seen rotational snaps in past seasons and could be asked to step into the void. Behind him are Esezi Otomewo and Logan Lee, but neither has Harmon’s first-round background or short-term potential. It’s a situation where the depth emphasis from the coaching staff this preseason will be immediately put to the test.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The rookie wasn’t only being to contribute; he was viewed as a building block for the future. His ability to occupy blocks and harass the pocket was designed to get Heyward more favorable matchups and give Watt cleaner avenues. Without him, the Steelers’ line could be more vulnerable in the run and less effective in pressuring the pocket. The timing makes it sting all the worse. Hopefully it’s nothing major, and he’ll be ready to hit the field come Week 1.

Pittsburgh still has star power and depth in spots, but Harmon’s position was crucial to the team’s scheme. Replacing that one won’t be simple. For Mike Tomlin, the challenge now isn’t just about making scheme changes, but keeping morale intact in a locker room that watched its prized first-rounder rolled out of sight before his rookie campaign even got started.