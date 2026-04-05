“What Is the Plan?” NFL Exec Questions Steelers’ Lack of Vision Amid Aaron Rodgers Uncertainty

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“What is the plan? “What is the vision?” an executive questioned, as per The Athletic.

The Steelers do want Rodgers to return, but in any scenario, if that doesn’t happen, there’s also the possibility that they take someone else in the 2026 NFL Draft. They would have mid-round prospects like Carson Beck, Drew Allar, and Garrett Nussmeier as potential options.

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And let’s say Aaron Rodgers does return after all; he has the leverage to ask for over $20 million per year entering the 2026 season as a 42-year-old.

But the word on the street is that Rodgers didn’t seem concerned about where his contract ranks at his position. His legacy is secure, and he has drawn nearly $395 million in career earnings, per reports. Unless there’s some sort of change of heart, Rodgers is not expected to play contract hardball with what might be the lone NFL franchise still offering him a starting role under center.

Adam Schefter’s report makes it clear that

The delay isn’t about money, as also mentioned in Adam Schefter’s report. Instead, it actually comes down to Aaron Rodgers’ timeline and the fact that a contract still hasn’t been finalized. The steady, day-to-day communication between Rodgers and Mike McCarthy also signals that both sides remain genuinely interested in getting something done.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the situation feels more like a waiting game than a standoff. There’s a sense around the league that if talks keep progressing at this pace, a deal could come together before the start of the 2026 season.

That said, there is also a clear deadline in play. Team owner Art Rooney II has given Aaron Rodgers an ultimatum, asking him to make a decision before the 2026 NFL Draft.

Considering the overall picture, the pressure is on. McCarthy is now on his third stop as a head coach. And as it seems, if you don’t have a clear answer at quarterback, you’re already starting at a disadvantage.

Now the only question remaining is, can he actually lead this group back to a Super Bowl? Right now, it’s just too early to make a prediction, especially with Rodgers keeping his cards close.

Steelers owner finally speaks up on Aaron Rodgers uncertainty

With the NFL Draft less than three weeks away, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in a state of question marks regarding who will lead their offense this season. Even Steelers owner Art Rooney II doesn’t have a clear idea, even though he has set a clear expectation for Aaron Rodgers to make up his mind before the draft kicks off on April 23.

“I have not talked to him. Coach [McCarthy] has been in contact with him pretty regularly. I think a decision is probably coming soon.”

While Rodgers hasn’t been vocal publicly, he has maintained a line of communication with the team’s new head coach. Rodgers provided a steady hand in 2025, finishing the year with a 65.7% completion rate, 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Despite that efficiency, the 42-year-old remains undecided about returning for a 22nd season.

If Rodgers chooses to retire, the Steelers may look to the draft for a fresh face, though they aren’t expected to spend a premium pick on the position.

In the meantime, head coach Mike McCarthy has expressed a lot of confidence in the internal options already on the roster, specifically second-year quarterback Will Howard. Howard, who joined the Steelers after a strong tenure at Ohio State, has been a bright spot in McCarthy’s early evaluations. McCarthy shared his enthusiasm for the young signal-caller’s growth:

“I’m really excited about Will Howard. He’s someone that, I thought, really came on there at Ohio State.”

While Howard is a promising piece of the puzzle, the Steelers could still look at external talent if they want more competition in the room.

Alabama’s Ty Simpson is one name frequently mentioned as a potential target; he is coming off a massive college season where he threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only five interceptions, which is a great advantage for the team.

But for now, the Steelers need to have a clear plan and idea of what they want to do about Aaron Rodgers and who shall take over the QB position for the team.