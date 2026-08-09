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“World Lost a Bright Star”: Mike Tomlin’s Wife Mourns Heartbreaking Loss as Tributes Pour In

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Soheli Tarafdar

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Aug 9, 2026 | 7:40 AM EDT

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“World Lost a Bright Star”: Mike Tomlin’s Wife Mourns Heartbreaking Loss as Tributes Pour In

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Soheli Tarafdar

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Aug 9, 2026 | 7:40 AM EDT

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Mike Tomlin’s wife, Kiya, has built a name for herself in fashion with her own brand. Her work has her working with various people, some of whom she has grown to cherish. One such individual unfortunately passed away, pushing Kiya to share a heartfelt message.

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“It’s with a heavy heart that I post this episode from our latest makeover series,” Tomlin’s wife said in a video posted on her Instagram on August 8. “The world lost a bright star when Carolyn passed away this week.

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“I’m honored that we had the opportunity to spend this time with Carolyn and celebrate her in this way. At 82, Carolyn was a vibrant spirit with pure joy in her heart.”

A resident of Plum Borough, Carolyn A. Haser, passed away on August 3, 2026. A funeral procession was held at the Rusiewicz Funeral Home on August 8.

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On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Carolyn’s daughter Rochelle nominated her mother to participate in Kiya’s ‘Mother’s Day Makeover’ project. As seen in the video posted by Kiya, Carolyn was gracefully carrying the look the designer had picked for her.

Carolyn worked as an elementary teacher for the New Kensington Arnold School District in 1968, per her obituary. Later on, she contributed to the community by serving as the Artistic Director of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Pittsburgh.

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Throughout her life, Carolyn has inspired many. She had multiple hobbies, including sports like baseball and ice hockey, and was an avid reader.

With Kiya paying her tribute, others too joined in. 

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“RIP, beautiful Carolyn,” a fan wrote.

“Oh no! She was so sweet!” another user wrote, who seems to have worked with Kiya Tomlin and Carolyn. “I remember how excited she was to be there that day. I’m so sorry to hear this.”

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“May Carolyn’s memory be eternal through all the lives she touched,” wrote a fan. 

“She looked so beautiful,” another comment read. “RIP Carolyn. 🙏🙏🙏”

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While heartfelt tributes kept coming for Carolyn, Kiya also received some appreciation for making the former part of her styling journey.

“She had so much fun that day and I enjoyed watching her smile and laugh with everyone,” Carolyn’s daughter, Rachelle, commented. “I will treasure this video and the photos taken that day as they truly captured her spirit. Thank you, Kiya.”

“There are designers and then there are those who look beyond the clothes to the women who would wear them, and the love and care comes through,” commented a fan. 

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Soheli Tarafdar

4,142 Articles

Soheli Tarafdar is the Lead College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, anchoring the ES Marquee Saturdays Live NewsCenter. In this role, she leads real-time coverage on game days, delivering breaking news and insights as the action unfolds. Some of her most popular work has come from digging into locker room chatter and social media clues that reveal the stories behind the scoreboards. She joined EssentiallySports with a strong grasp of college football circuits and a genuine love for the game. What began as a fan’s voice has grown into a career shaped by sharp reporting and impactful storytelling. Soheli also continues to refine her voice as part of the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, helping drive a fan-first approach to football coverage.

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Afreen Kabir

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