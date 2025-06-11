Stefon Diggs Admits Mike Vrabel ‘Talking Smack’ With Strong Message on Patriots HC

The Patriots have unknowingly signed a headline for WR. Stefon Diggs arrived in Foxborough with a three-year, $63.5 million deal, a recovering ACL, and a microscope already locked in. His on-field résumé speaks for itself: four Pro Bowls, one All-Pro nod, and years of elite production. But his offseason so far? A yacht video. A pink baggie. Viral speculation. And a coach who had to face the music.

Mike Vrabel didn’t dodge. “We’re aware of it,” he said, when asked about the clip. “We want to make great decisions on and off the field.” There was no throw-under-the-bus energy. Just firm leadership. He made it clear that the conversations with Diggs would stay in-house. But what was more telling came later—how he talked about Diggs’ football habits, not just the headlines. Vrabel praised Diggs’ engagement, his work ethic in rehab, and his impact in the locker room. “I like his energy,” he said.

So, obviously, Diggs had to return the favor. And he did so, respectfully, and with some love. On Wednesday, he told reporters he’s “gonna do a lot of homework” before camp, but what stood out was how he described Vrabel: “He speaks a lot of smack, too, surprising right?” he said, laughing. “I can tell he was a part of championship teams. He knows what it looks like… You wanna run through a wall for him.” That kind of comment doesn’t feel canned—it feels earned. It suggests Vrabel’s message, while firm, is resonating. Plus, the New England fans can feel the culture shift.

And that could be what matters most. If Diggs stays locked in, the Patriots have a legitimate No. 1 target for Drake Maye. If he plays like the guy who racked up 5,372 receiving yards from 2019 to 2023, the yacht video won’t even crack the season’s highlight reel. Diggs is betting on himself. So is New England. And with Vrabel in his ear, “smack” might be the sound of a comeback echoing from Foxborough.

Stefon Diggs also has Drake Maye’s seal of approval

After a rocky rookie season, Drake Maye needed more than just bodies around him. He needed guys who’ve been in the fire. Who know what it’s like to line up under the lights with everything on the line. Stefon Diggs? He checks that box ten times over. And Maye’s not hiding his excitement about it.

“He’s my locker mate… we talk all the time,” Maye shared at minicamp. He didn’t need to mention Diggs’ stats that’s why he pointed to his presence. His voice in the room. His playoff chops. “It’s always good having a guy like that on your team,” Maye added. That’s not a throwaway line. For a 22-year-old QB who got roughed up last year, having Diggs in his ear—and on the outside—is a game-changer.

Sure, Diggs is still rehabbing the ACL he tore in Houston. But Maye’s already envisioning the possibilities. “Once he recovers… I’m looking forward to being able to throw him some footballs.” Can you blame him? Diggs, even in eight games last year, showed flashes of the All-Pro version of himself-47 receptions for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns. And now he’s hungry. Add in Maye’s growth, and suddenly that Patriots offense sounds like it has a plan.

Also, there’s this moment from Maye, tucked in during OTAs, that kind of says it all: “He’s one of those guys… when I was in high school, he was young in the league. It’s pretty cool to hopefully now this season be throwing to him.” That’s a kid stepping into his own with a veteran at his side. If Diggs is even 85% of what he was—and Maye takes the leap—this could get real interesting, real fast.