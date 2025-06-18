Stephen A. Smith Accuses Steelers Owner of Forcing Mike Tomlin to Reject Shedeur Sanders in Draft

It didn’t take long after the 2025 NFL Draft for eyebrows to raise across Pittsburgh, and the blame game has only intensified. Former NFL defensive tackle and Super Bowl champ Chris Canty went on ESPN Radio earlier in May with his own set. He questioned whether the Steelers’ refusal to draft Shedeur Sanders might go down as the worst mistake of Mike Tomlin’s coaching era. “If Shedeur Sanders ends up being the franchise quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, a division rival, that is an absolute embarrassment,” Canty said. And now, another loud voice in the room is only raising the temperature.

Stephen A. Smith isn’t holding back either. Known for defending Sanders on-air and off, Smith scorched the earth this week. “If Shedeur Sanders ends up being better this season—he goes out there and balls—I am going to be pissed. I’m going to be apoplectic if that happens,” he said. Then came the real charge: “Because the Steelers could have drafted him. I believe that Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin would have drafted him if ownership didn’t influence their decision.” That’s not just disappointment. That’s an accusation.

The Steelers’ front office, for its part, insists the decision was practical. Team owner Art Rooney II said back in April, right after the draft day 1, that drafting a quarterback wasn’t about Aaron Rodgers’ links, but about depth. “If we draft a quarterback, it’s probably not somebody that’s gonna start for us this year,” Rooney told Steelers Nation Radio. Instead, Pittsburgh eventually took Will Howard at No. 185 overall, over 40 picks after Sanders came off the board to Cleveland at No. 144. Not just that… They have also hooked A-Rod to a one-year deal, worth $13.65 million, which is one of the NFL’s lowest annual salaries among guaranteed starting quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer adds to Stephen A.’s claim, he believes it was in fact Tomlin who wanted Shedeur in Steel City. But just couldn’t push hard. “A lot of that building really wanted them to go back to Justin Fields,” Breer said. “Tomlin was kind of all on his own on that one, and I think that’s part of the reason why Tomlin liked Shedeur going into the draft. But I don’t think Tomlin wanted to press that button again at quarterback.”

Complicating it all was Shedeur Sanders’ pre-draft process, which reportedly didn’t sit well with several teams. Some questioned his interviews and his firm belief that he was a top-10 lock. Throw in Deion Sanders’ vocal involvement. And there was a sense around the league that drafting Shedeur meant inheriting more than just a quarterback. In the end, it was the Browns—yes, the division rival—who made the call.

Now, Sanders enters a crowded QB room in Cleveland with Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel. If he climbs that depth chart and delivers, there will be no walking this one back in Pittsburgh. The question won’t just be about what the Steelers passed on. It’ll be about who told them to do it.

Can Shedeur Sanders be a thorn for Mike Tomlin’s Steelers?

If you’ve never heard of Randy Hedberg, you’re not alone. But if Shedeur Sanders gets the nod in week 1, he’ll join Hedberg in one of the NFL’s rarest statistical clubs—fifth-round quarterbacks starting an opener. That’s a list of two. The Browns rookie has a long road to climb, sure, but he’s already gaining traction. “I’ve heard he was outstanding in the building,” said ESPN’s Peter Schrager after Browns minicamp. From rookie afterthought to potential QB1? That’s the kind of trajectory Pittsburgh may be watching with a mix of regret and curiosity.

But what he’s exactly shown in minicamp? Tight-window throws, risk-taking aggression, and confidence have turned heads. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted, “They all really answered the bell, including Sanders.” Even without first-team reps, he made the most of his work with the reserves, elevating players like undrafted receiver Gage Larvadain. Not a bad way to make a statement.

Here’s the kicker: Cleveland’s QB room is crowded. Kenny Pickett is getting most of the first-team snaps, Joe Flacco lurks as a veteran fallback, and rookie Dillon Gabriel is also vying for touches. But Deshaun Watson’s Achilles recovery is far from certain. Suddenly, Sanders feels more like an insurance policy than a developmental flyer. Browns fans should buckle up—training camp could shake this whole chart up. And if it does?

Let’s zoom out for a second: Pittsburgh passed on Shedeur twice, despite their own unresolved quarterback picture. And now, Sanders could debut not just anywhere, but against the Steelers—in Pittsburgh—in week 6. The schedule-makers might’ve gifted us something juicy. December 28, the Browns head back to Heinz for a rematch to end. Imagine the storyline if Shedeur’s the one under center by then.

The Browns gave Sanders a modest $4.6 million rookie deal. But if he clicks—and that’s still an if—he might be the biggest bargain in the AFC North. For now, all eyes turn to late July. The climb starts at camp, but the spotlight could land squarely on Pittsburgh come fall.