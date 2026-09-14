Stephen A. Smith Announces Michael Irvin’s Return to ESPN Despite Cowboys Legend’s Controversial Exit

The 2026 season has just started, but the fans have already gotten a surprise. Michael Irvin was let go by NFL Network in 2024. But after two years, Irvin is set to take an ESPN seat. And guess who is the happiest? His long-time buddy Stephen A. Smith, whose excitement could already be felt throughout the podcast when he broke the news.

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“Skip Bayless will be on First Take with yours truly. I got the bosses to sign off on that. I’m very thankful that they supported me on that. My man Skip Bayless is coming back to First Take,” Smith shared on the September 13 episode of the Stephen A. Smith Sports podcast. “You know who else is coming back? Michael Irvin, the playmaker. He’ll be back on Mondays for the football season.”

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Well, it has been a long time since Irvin and Smith have known each other. They collaborated on the long-defunct “Best Damn Sports Show Period” on Fox Sports Net, back in the early 2000s. The fans have always seen the duo engaging in passionate debate. During his rise at ESPN, Smith built a reputation for his theatrical style and outspoken criticism of the Cowboys. Irvin, meanwhile, stood up for his former team and regularly challenged Smith’s takes.

Their bond has stayed strong despite their on-air disagreements. Over the years, Irvin’s path to ESPN has been complicated. For example, Irvin was part of the NFL Network. But he got laid off after being accused of misconduct by a hotel employee the week of the 2023 Super Bowl. According to allegations in court documents filed by a Marriott Renaissance hotel, Irvin was “visibly intoxicated,” touched the accuser’s arm without her consent, and made inappropriate comments.

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Smith, on the other hand, publicly defended Irvin, even though NFL Network has been strict with its decision.

“There’s not much on this planet earth I would not do for Michael Irvin. That’s my brother,” Smith openly hinted at him wanting Irvin’s return back in June, 2023. “I love him to death and I think he makes great television and I would never ever, ever sit up there and tell anybody that I want anybody more than I want Michael Irvin. It’s just that things that are going on are out of my control. Whether it’s the NFL, it’s the NFL Network, it’s ESPN, I don’t know! And I don’t have any control over that; that’s beyond my pay grade.”

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Even though over the years, their bond stayed intact. Things blew up on the internet in August this year. Cowboys fans erupted when Irvin posted a photo with Smith, whom they view as a Cowboys critic.

“I had dinner with Stephen A couple of weeks ago,” Michael Irvin said on Two Personal Show in Smith’s defense. “I posted a picture with my boy. Do you know how the people [are] responding to me? ‘Michael, man, listen, man. I’m done with you, Michael. I can’t believe you took a picture with him.’ Dude, I knew this dude for 35 years. You heard one little snippet of a comment about him. Now you want me to let your opinion override my opinion of him. Think about that.”

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Their reunion on First Take will test whether their chemistry translates to 2026 audiences.