2026 is turning out to be a tough year for quarterback Cooper Rush. He’d been left to step in for teams with a crisis at QB, and for the second time this season, he’s been let go after the crisis was mitigated. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed him not long ago, have released Rush.

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“Bucs have released QB Cooper Rush from their practice squad. Less needed with Baker Mayfield able to play and practice again,” FOX Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman shared on X.

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Rush was signed by the Buccaneers on November 16 with Baker Mayfield dealing with a lingering foot issue. The team otherwise only had rookie QB Jalon Daniels to rely on, who started in three games so far this season. He lost two of those games. But Mayfield was able to play the Detroit Lions game last Sunday.

Previously this season, Cooper Rush was with the Atlanta Falcons. He joined them in the offseason, and quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa were both unavailable for the season opener. He made two appearances for the Falcons in 2026, completing 56.4% of his passes for 229 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. He was benched in the Carolina Panthers game for rookie QB Jack Strand, and had also developed back spasms before the season began.

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Rush was released by the Falcons in October, after which the Buccaneers picked him up.

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The QB will now await another chance to get on a team. He has suited up for the Dallas Cowboys (in two stints), the New York Giants, and the Baltimore Ravens in the past. Rush held down the fort at Dallas when Dak Prescott was injured in 2024, and started in eight of the 12 games he played that year. He threw for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns against five interceptions.

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Mayfield had a topsy-turvy season so far because of his injuries. He previously missed three games after dislocating his thumb in Week 3. Just when the quarterback must have been trying to find his rhythm, a foot injury rained on his comeback.

Tampa Bay’s quarterback has been battling the injury since facing the Bears in Week 9. Rather than take the bye week off, he reportedly spent much of it working around the clock on his rehabilitation and frequently wore a walking boot. ESPN reported that Mayfield is suffering from plantar fasciitis, but is determined to “play through” it.

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While the Buccaneers were in a dilemma about the timeline of Mayfield’s return in Week 11, things took a new turn.

He was initially listed as questionable after being limited in both of the team’s practices on Thursday and Friday. However, the quarterback was cleared to play against Detroit. He threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

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Definitely, it was good news, but not enough to quell concerns.

Baker Mayfield concerns loom in Tampa Bay despite return

How a quarterback responds when defenders close in can be just as important as how often he faces pressure. Mayfield, as it turns out, has not been faring well on this front.

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Turns out Mayfield is on the higher end. According to SumerSports, he ranks 34th out of 34 quarterbacks in pressure-to-sack ratio, taking a sack on 27.5% of his pressured dropbacks (22 of 80).

Through seven games, he has recorded five touchdown passes and is averaging a career-worst 6.3 yards per attempt. Mayfield has alarmingly been sacked 22 times already despite playing for such a short time. This season, he’s also tied with Jared Goff at No. 11 for sacks.

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Mayfield was sacked the most in his career (43 times) in the 2021 season for the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield offered a glimpse of progress against Detroit with two touchdown passes, his highest total of the season. Yet, his passing output remained limited, as he once again finished with fewer than 200 yards through the air. The season is not turning out to be the one the Bucs must have envisioned when they awarded the QB his three-year, $165 million extension ahead of this season.