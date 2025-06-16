Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Big Plans Revealed by National Reporter After Family Update Surfaces

The camera didn’t have to work hard to find them. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, tucked into a suite at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, looked like they’d wandered in from a movie set. Kelce in a red tracksuit, Swift in her signature red lip, sipping casually while the Panthers unraveled on the ice. But it wasn’t just their presence—it was the reactions. Players noticed. Fans buzzed. Hockey had Hollywood in the building.

At one point, the arena didn’t know where to look—on the ice or up in that suite. Between goals and glove saves, the screen kept flashing to Swift laughing at something Kelce whispered. The game had its moments, sure, but their vibe somehow became part of the spectacle. And now? Well, the rumor mill has been buzzing that Kelce and Swift will attend game six of the Stanley Cup as well. Yep, you read that right.

Jackie Redmond of the NHL Network recently stopped by The Pat McAfee Show and revealed that a close source told her that the couple is expected to be in the house during game six of the Stanley Cup Finals. “I have a good source claiming that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be in the house for game six, so get excited,” she said. “Not confirmed, but according to a good source.”

And just like that, McAfee erupted with enthusiasm after hearing the news. Though the sources have confirmed that Kelce and Swift are likely to attend Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Game six of the Finals is scheduled for Tuesday, June 17. Yes, the same day the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp is set to begin.

So, it could be difficult for the veteran tight end to travel from Kansas City to Florida just in time for the game. Besides, it’s unlikely for Kelce to skip the minicamp as well. But before we come to a conclusion whether Kelce and Swift will be at the arena or not, let’s not forget that similar rumors also circulated ahead of Game 4 last Thursday. And of course, the couple showed up.

And here we are again. At the end of the day, it’s still just a rumor. But come Tuesday, we’ll find out if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift steal the spotlight at Game Six or not. But amidst this, the couple is expected to expand their family pretty soon.

Travis Kelce to expand his family with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for some time now, and a few people out there are on board with them being secretly engaged. Though the couple spends much of their time together, neither of them has any children. And that’s where the discussions about expanding the family began. Recently, Kelce, along with his brother, Jason, was talking about doing advertisements at Amazon Port Panel in Cannes. And then the topic of dogs came up.

“The ads I love the most are the ones I actually use, the stuff that I use every single day,” he said. “It’s hard to sell dog food when you don’t have a dog.” That right there was the moment when one of the panel members suggested the Chiefs’ tight end that “maybe it’s time to get a dog.” And just like that, Travis came on board with that idea.

“There you go, yeah, I need to get a dog,” Travis responded. And right after that went down, the NFL legend and Travis’ brother, Jason, cracked a joke. “Try selling [dog food] right after your dog dies,” Jason said. While Travis Kelce is getting along with the idea of adopting a dog, Taylor already has three cats.

That said, and amidst all the chit-chat about Kelce and Swift getting a dog, the TE is now gearing up for the minicamp. Will he get a dog? Or will the couple be in the house during Game Six of the Stanley Cup? At this point, that’s a couple of mysteries of Travis and Taylor’s lives.