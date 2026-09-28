“Threats, Hate, Bullying, Personal Attacks”: Cam Ward’s Sister Forced to Issue Public Statement on Harassment After Titans’ Loss to Giants

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has been put on the clock. It has been three weeks, and he has yet to find his rhythm. What made the fans even more upset was how he let go of a golden opportunity at MetLife Stadium during the face-off against the New York Giants on September 27. Perhaps that loss marked the boiling point for fans, who have unfortunately resorted to extreme measures.

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“The fact I even have to post this is diabolical,” Chantel wrote on her Instagram story. “People see the football games, they see the wins, the losses, the interceptions, the touchdowns, the press conferences and everything that happens on the field. What they don’t see is what comes with it for the people who love these players when the game is over. After games, people come directly into my dms on facebook, twitter and instagram with threats, hate, bullying, personal attacks and disrespect toward me and my family – all over football.

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“And trust me, the screenshots I share are only a fraction of what comes through. There’s so much that happens outside of those football games that people will never see. Criticize football all you want. Criticize the performance, criticize the decisions. That comes with the territory. But threats, harassment, bullying and attacking someone’s family will never be ‘just part of the game.’”

It is unfortunate that Ward’s family is also being hated on for Ward’s mistakes. Fans are allowed to criticize the player, but never their loved ones. However, Cam Ward has got to improve.

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Cam Ward is now 3-17 as a starter for the Tennessee Titans, far removed from the reputation he was drafted with in 2025 as the first overall pick.

Last season was rough on the QB, and fans allowed him some respite considering he was a rookie. He came to a system that was already embattled; former head coach Brian Callahan had play-calling duties stripped from him, and he was eventually fired during the season. With new head coach Robert Saleh and a new offensive coordinator in Brian Daboll, there was hope Cam Ward would do better.

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But that hasn’t been the case. For starters, he is yet to throw for more than 300 yards in a game; Ward has not even reached the 200-yard mark this season. His QBR stands at an alarming 55.1, somewhat up from the 33.2 he finished with last year. Ward has thrown for a total of 323 yards with an accuracy of 61.5%, two touchdowns, and one interception so far.

He began the season with an underwhelming performance against the New York Jets, which was highlighted by a particularly slow first half. The offense had tallied only 55 yards before halftime. Through three quarters, Ward had a -0.38 EPA per dropback against the Jets’ defense, per The Athletic.

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The Titans lost their second game, but not without a fight. Ward had some good moments in the game, including two rushing touchdowns. That allowed fans to give him some benefit of doubt entering the Giants game.

But patience has run remarkably thin after Ward missed a chance to bring home a win in Week 3. The Titans were scoreless entering the fourth quarter, but Ward and the offense sparked some hope with a touchdown. This had now become a one-score game.

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The Giants punted on the next drive, making it easier for Tennessee to cause an upset. The ensuing Titans drive went on for 13 plays, but everything fell apart on the final one.

Ward threw an interception on a first-and-goal at New York’s 7-yard line, with less than a minute on the clock.

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Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was beyond unhappy after the INT, slamming his hands on the desk up in the booth.

“At the end of the day, if I throw it higher, it’s a different outcome,” Ward said about his crucial interception in Tennessee’s loss to New York. “I don’t think it was reckless. I think you know it just wasn’t a good ball at the end of the day.”

Not just this play had left the fans in a sour mood. Ward had missed a major opportunity after overthrowing a pass to a wide-open Carnell Tate in the end zone during the third quarter.

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Mistakes are a given in the game. But when they repeat, it makes for a bad look. Hopefully, Cam Ward recovers in the upcoming clash against the Baltimore Ravens.