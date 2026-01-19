C.J. Stroud Comes Clean on Calls For Benching After Texans QB’s Turnover-Laden Game Against Patriots

C.J. Stroud had some hard questions to answer after a shambolic performance against the New England Patriots. The Texans’ campaign came to a heartbreaking end this past Sunday with a 28–16 loss in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. Stroud struggled through most of the game, as all four of his interceptions occurred before halftime. His performance was so jarring that analysts and fans began calling for head coach DeMeco Ryans to bench Stroud in favor of backup Davis Mills. However, that didn’t stop Stroud from standing his ground.

“I don’t think my coach would ever do that, either. But if he did, I would understand,” he said after the game. ”But I think my whole team trusts me. They believe in me. Just like how quick it can go back, they know how quick I can get hot. Today just wasn’t my day, and I’m appreciative of my teammates having my back once again. But yeah, that doesn’t cross my mind. Regardless of what happens on the field, I’m going to continue.”

The coaching staff stuck by their leader, and Stroud remained in the game to finish 20-of-47 for 212 yards and one touchdown. While addressing the team’s weakness, Stroud shouldered the blame. However, the statistics highlight a rough day for the entire unit. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Stroud’s completion percentage was nearly 16% lower than expected, the worst mark for a playoff quarterback in a decade.

The defense also struggled, allowing three touchdowns, their highest total in weeks. Despite a slightly more productive second half where he managed to lead two field-goal drives, Stroud and the Texans were ultimately unable to find the end zone when it mattered most, ending their Super Bowl hopes for the third year in a row. However, that did not shake the Texans’ belief in Stroud.

DeMeco Ryans on benching C.J. Stroud

Even after a tough 28-16 playoff loss to the New England Patriots, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made it clear that he never doubted his star quarterback, C.J. Stroud. Despite Stroud throwing four interceptions in the first half, Ryans refused to bench him for backup Davis Mills.

“C.J. is our guy,” he said. “I believed that he could come back out in the second half and flip it. I believed that he could play better. And he did that in the second half, he did play better. We had some positive drives in the second half. I believed that he would do that and he did that. As I always tell our guys at halftime, it doesn’t matter what happened in the first half. You have to flush it, remove it, and you just have to go out and finish the right way.”

The coach explained that he told his players at halftime to “flush” their mistakes and move on, believing that Stroud had the talent to turn things around. Stroud did improve in the second half, leading several successful drives, which confirmed the coach’s trust in his young leader.

Stroud finished the postseason with a total of seven turnovers in two games, joining a small group of players who have struggled with high turnover numbers on the big stage.

Despite these struggles, the Texans’ locker room remains united. After the game, Ryans personally told Stroud that he loved him and had his back, a sentiment that was echoed by the rest of the team. Star defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who played a great game with three sacks, sat with Stroud to offer encouragement, telling him he is still the best quarterback in the NFL.

Even with the season ending on a low note, the team is making it clear that they still see Stroud in the future of the franchise.