DeMeco Ryans Announces CJ Gardner Johnson Injury Update After Benching CJ Stroud vs Vikings

When the Texans acquired CJ Gardner-Johnson in March, DeMeco Ryans didn’t talk about schemes or stat sheets. He talked about energy. “CJ instantly improves our back-end. … You can feel the passion and the love of football that CJ has. He’s going to fit right in as a swarm player for us, and I’m excited to get to work with him,” Ryans said. Sounding every bit like a coach who’d found the missing piece to his puzzle. The safety’s Super Bowl pedigree and magnetic competitiveness had Ryans convinced he’d secured not just a starter, but a tone-setter. And along the early stretch of camp, Gardner-Johnson did just that until a sudden, awkward landing on the practice field left him being taken off on a cart, stifling the juice he’d worked so hard to generate.

For one anxious, fleeting instant, Houston feared the worst. An ACL tear would have ended Gardner-Johnson’s season before it even began, robbing Ryans of the secondary he’d been so eager to unleash. But after further assessment, the collective sigh of relief was palpable. “He’ll be fine. Thankfully, he’ll be back on the field this year. He’s in good spirits,” Ryans told reporters in a recent media briefing, easing the shoulders of everyone within earshot. The message was clear: what had looked like a season-ending blow was just a hurdle. The Texans had dodged a knockout punch, and their defensive stopper would still get his chance to light up opposing quarterbacks in 2025.

The incident occurred during an otherwise routine session. Gardner-Johnson was drifting on a pass, planting hard, and sensing his knee fold just enough to catch up to him in mid-stride. Medical staff came scurrying in, conducting initial stability tests before alerting for the cart. The original concern was a ligament tear. However, the MRI had other news: the ACL was sound, and while the injury would keep him out for several weeks, his 2025 season remained intact. Soon, Ryans will rotate in M.J. Stewart and Myles Bryant into the role, but will also evaluate youth depth in case Gardner-Johnson needs an extended ramp-up going into Week 1.

Johnson’s track record explains the collective sigh of relief that followed the test results. In 2024 with Philadelphia, he snagged six interceptions—including a pick-six—broke up 12 passes, forced a fumble, and posted an 81.3 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus. His instincts make him dangerous in both man and zone coverage, and his competitive fire provides the emotional spark Ryans needs in his “swarm” defense.

Houston didn’t trade for him solely because of his skill set—they traded for his presence. Coming off an AFC Wild Card run, the Texans saw him as the finishing touch on a young, ascending defense. That’s why even a short absence carries weight. This isn’t just about plugging a hole on the depth chart.

Preseason pivot—Stroud sits

While Gardner-Johnson’s status dominated the headlines, Ryans made another savvy preseason move—keeping starting quarterback CJ Stroud in street clothes for the opener against the Minnesota Vikings. In his place, veteran backup Davis Mills took the reins. The decision was deliberate: spare Stroud from unnecessary August snaps while giving Mills meaningful game reps. And Mills wasn’t the only one getting work. Ryans also had a string of starters on the sideline, including running back Nick Chubb, receivers Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, tight end Dalton Schultz, and key offensive linemen Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, and Tytus Howard.

via Imago NFL, American Football – Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud (7) runs the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida, USA | Image Rights: Imago

The newly reshuffled offensive group was an intriguing mix of fill-ins and rookies. Left tackle Aireontae Ersery, guard Juice Scruggs, center Jake Andrews, guard Ed Ingram, and right tackle Blake Fisher formed a line that held up well in front of Mills. On defense, Houston’s starting unit was a “who’s who” of camp bodies. With Gardner-Johnson, Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr., Derek Stingley Jr., and others sidelined, the Texans turned to M.J. Stewart, Russ Yeast, D’Angelo Ross, and Jaylin Smith. The result was uneven—bursts of breakdowns mixed with flashes of promise—but for Ryans, the night was about evaluation. Those reps could pay off later, especially if injuries hit down the stretch.

Ryans’s August credo is clear: protect the core, test the depth, and keep the long view in mind. Gardner-Johnson’s injury scare only reinforced that philosophy. Every preseason snap carries both risk and reward. For now, the Texans will rely on their roster’s flexibility, knowing that when their emotional anchor returns, the defense will regain not just a playmaker, but its heartbeat. And if DeMeco Ryans’s early-summer words hold true, Gardner-Johnson will change the entire feel of this defense the instant he steps back on the field.