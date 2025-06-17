Texans Make Big Hall of Fame Announcement Days After DeMeco Ryans’ Career Honor

DeMeco Ryans was already having a week to remember. The HC was once the boulder of Alabama’s defense. And now, he’s the leader of Houston’s resurgence. In between, the Texans also selected him as the 33rd overall in 2006. But it wasn’t before he wreaked havoc against Texas Tech. In his final college performance back in January 2006. During that game, he tormented Texas Tech with 1.5 sacks and seven tackles en route to Defensive Player of the Game honors. Now, he deservedly entered the 2025 Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame.“It is truly a blessing,” Ryans said, while adding, “You never are thinking about the Hall of Fame and what it will lead to… just doing what I was supposed to do and doing it the right way has led me to this moment.”

That moment, shared with legends like Bo Jackson and Jerome Bettis, added another layer to Ryans’ legacy. However, Houston hadn’t finished celebrating its icons. Just days later, the Texans made a surprise announcement. One that shifted the spotlight from the sideline to the stands. On June 17, National Mascot Day, the franchise revealed that Toro, the team’s beloved mascot since its 2001 inception, is being inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

“H-TOWN’S NEWEST HALL OF FAMER!🤘 Congratulations to @TexansTORO1 on being inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame Class of 2025!” the Texans posted on X. And if you’re thinking this is just a fun side story, think again. Toro is a full-time performer, school ambassador, community leader, and stuntman. “I’m just so blessed to be able to call this my career,” said Andrew Johnson, who’s played Toro since 2015. “I get to play dress-up every day for my job.” Johnson’s journey began at 10, inspired by K.C. Wolf. Now, it has evolved into a career built on high-flying stunts, 400 appearances a year, and 2.5 million social media followers.

And make no mistake: Toro earned this nod the hard way… From winning NFL Mascot Stunt of the Year twice to performing daring zipline entrances from NRG Stadium’s rafters. Even on game days, his shift starts at 5 a.m. and lasts well past the final whistle. “He’s leading the homefield advantage at NRG Stadium,” Johnson explained. “The fourth quarter is kind of the moment that we get to capitalize on that and really try to get the crowd going.” Behind every leap, every tailgate visit, and every sideline gag is a routine crafted with NFL precision.

The Texans now have Hall of Famers in every corner of their building. And if Ryans’ rise from Cotton Bowl MVP to NFL coach tells one story of Houston pride, Toro’s induction says just as much about the franchise’s ‘hype man‘ off-field.

If all goes according to DeMeco Ryans’ plans, then Toro might be a lot busier next season

If Toro is “the conductor of the crowd,” like Andrew Johnson puts it, then the Texans’ mascot might need to start rehearsing some new dance numbers. Because if DeMeco Ryans has anything to say about it, that bull is about to be leading some serious noise next season. Coming off two straight division titles and a statement playoff win over the Chargers, the Texans aren’t just contenders; they’re hungry. And Ryans, entering Year 3, sounds like a man who expects this team to crash the Super Bowl party.

During mandatory minicamp, Ryans didn’t hedge. He didn’t play it safe. He let it rip: “With our roster, where we are now, I feel really strong about our roster,” Ryans said. “For me… every year, we’re trying to accomplish the goal of winning it all, doing our absolute best to put our team in a place to do that.”

That’s not coach speak. That’s a head coach laying down the gauntlet. He didn’t even blink when addressing the “all-in” talk. Unlike…hmm… Jerry Jones (Dallas just hates those 2 words now). “Some people have the adage of, ‘Oh, you guys are going all in because you make a certain move here or there.’ Well, to me, what year aren’t you going all in?”

The message is loud. This isn’t about a cute playoff run or division banners. Ryans sees this team, from top to bottom, as one built to compete now. Offseason changes? Sure. There’s turnover on both ends of the field. But Ryans sees that as evolution, not chaos. The core is intact. The vision’s in place. And the urgency? You can feel it.

So, while Toro keeps pulling off stunts and stealing hearts, Sundays at NRG might be louder than ever. Because if this roster delivers the way Ryans believes it can, that furry blue bull won’t just be conducting the crowd, he’ll be leading an entire city back into championship conversations.