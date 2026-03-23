Texans to Shut Down Cowboys Interest as Brian Schottenheimer Targets Patrick Queen Alternatives: Report

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas Cowboys thought they had a clear answer at linebacker

The linebacker's decision shuts the door on what could've been a perfect fit in Dallas

Now, with missed opportunities piling up, the search continues for Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Brian Schottenheimer have been busy adding talent to their defense this offseason. However, they still have a massive hole at middle linebacker, especially with Kenneth Murray Jr. likely moving on to another team as a free agent. Because of this, insiders, including ESPN’s Todd Archer, previously thought Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was the perfect solution. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, that door seems to have slammed shut.

“I say that half-jokingly. But aside from his relationship with Ryans, Al-Shaair is the heart of the defense and a huge reason they were No. 1. The Texans have no plans to part ways with him, even if the Cowboys are interested. A potential extension is still on the table,” as reported by Jonathan M Alexander, a beat writer for the Houston Texans.

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Al-Shaair is coming off a dominant 103-tackle season in Houston, providing the exact brand of physical toughness the Cowboys’ interior lacks. However, Houston’s recent announcement regarding its intent to retain its star linebacker leaves Dallas searching elsewhere for a defensive centerpiece.

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With this move, the Texans may be looking to secure their linebacker for further seasons to come, because linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is entering the final year of his contract. The reason for his extension with his own team can be connected to his deep ties to head coach DeMeco Ryans, which date back to their time together with the San Francisco 49ers. And since reuniting in Houston in 2024, Al-Shaair has become the undisputed heart of the unit.

Over the last two seasons, Al-Shaair has been incredibly productive. He has racked up 173 tackles and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2025.

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To be more specific, his performance last year was a career-best, featuring 103 tackles and two interceptions, proving that at 28 years old, he is still playing at an elite level.

Beyond the stat sheet, he has emerged as a vital locker room leader, even being named a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

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Also, there’s another catch if the team decides on a contract extension right now, the Texans could lower his immediate impact on the 2026 salary cap by spreading out his bonus money.

No matter what Houston decides to do with Al-Shaair, one thing is for sure: they have poured cold water on the Cowboys’ dreams to land Al-Shaair as a solid middle linebacker for their 2026 season.

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Brian Schottenheimer’s search for a defensive linebacker continues

The Cowboys’ interest in Al-Shaair didn’t just happen out of the blue; it followed several unsuccessful attempts to land other top-tier talent. The front office reportedly explored bringing in potential candidates like Patrick Queen, Quay Walker, and Nakobe Dean, yet none of those deals reached the finish line.

Of particular interest was the search for Patrick Queen, though he could not be bought without a high price. With Queen nearing the last year of his contract, he would have commanded more than $17.2 million against the salary cap, something Dallas considered excessive given that Queen was facing a statistically down season.

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Al-Shaair, on the other hand, was considered a much more realistic and financially prudent target. It is also his last year on the contract, though his salary is already fixed at $11 million in 2026. This difference of 6 million dollars made him a good target for a Dallas team that was already struggling with several huge contracts of its star players.

On top of the monetary gains, Al-Shaair is praised because of his leadership and sheer physicality as a leader. The Cowboys felt that the introduction of Al-Shaair to the team would make them the heart of their defense and take them to the championships.

But when Houston decides to renew the contract of Al-Shaair, such expectations will have to be shelved. Dallas goes back to the drawing board now, and it focuses on a different potential candidate, Jordyn Brooks of the Miami Dolphins.