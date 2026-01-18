C.J. Stroud’s Teammate Faces NFL Punishment For Patriots Incident as Calls Mount For Texans QB’s Benching

The New England Patriots currently lead the Houston Texans 21–16 in a high-stakes AFC Divisional matchup at Gillette Stadium, where a dominant defensive showing has the home crowd on its feet. The story of the afternoon has been the relentless pressure from the Patriots‘ defense, which has already forced rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud into an astounding four interceptions in the first half alone.

However, while the scoreboard favors New England, the game is being played under a cloud of controversy following a spectacular interception return for a touchdown by Marcus Jones with 10 minutes and 31 seconds remaining. Slow-motion replays showed Texans player Xavier Hutchinson grabbing Jones’ facemask near the goal line, a move that inadvertently yanked the defender into the end zone. A lot of NFL analysts and fans took this up on their social media handles

“The officials might have missed a facemask penalty on Marcus Jones’ touchdown. Hard to tell. Foul was subtle.” Michael Hurley writes on his X account.

A heated debate has erupted over potential league discipline for the Houston Texans, following a non-call that many critics are calling a missed officiating opportunity. While the refs stayed silent on the field, the digital backlash has been anything but quiet.

Fans believe this face mask grab should be punished because it looks just like a play from Week 14. In that game, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs was running to his right when he threw a pass. Right as he let go of the ball, Houston Texans player Mario Edwards Jr. grabbed Mahomes’ face mask. The referees called a penalty, which gave the Chiefs 15 extra yards.

Because of that penalty, the NFL looked at the play to see if Edwards Jr. should also have to pay a fine. Usually, the league charges players about $11,593 for their first face mask penalty, and that amount can go up if it happens again. However, after reviewing the hit on Mahomes, the NFL decided not to fine Edwards Jr. at all.

But here, even if the fans believe that a punishment should be issued. The organisation first needs to address the mask grab.

Texans fans believe C.J. Stroud has been struggling lately and should be benched

It has been a difficult 2025 season for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. After a year marked by a three-game absence due to a concussion and general inconsistency from the offense, Stroud ended the regular season with the lowest passing yardage totals of his three-year career.

While Houston managed to clinch a postseason berth, it did so primarily by leaning on a top-ranked defense while the offense struggled to find its identity throughout the year. The struggles have reached a breaking point during the current playoff run against the Patriots

In just two quarters of play, Stroud has made several questionable decisions, throwing four interceptions in the first half alone—tying a 35-year postseason record for the most picks in a single half.

Through the first two quarters, Stroud has completed just 10 of 26 passes for 124 yards. While his first interception was the result of a spectacular diving catch by Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III, his later mistakes have been harder to justify. Under heavy pressure, Stroud lofted a desperate pass that Marcus Jones easily intercepted and returned for a touchdown, a play that left many wondering what the young quarterback was seeing on the field.

The poor play has sparked an outcry from the fanbase, with many calling for head coach DeMeco Ryans to bench the star in favor of backup Davis Mills. As Athletic’s Alec Lewis noted on his X account,

“At some point, do you have to think about Davis Mills?”

Critics on social media have pointed out that Stroud has now accounted for eight turnovers in just two playoff games, compared to only two touchdowns.

While replacing a franchise cornerstone mid-game would be a historic and controversial decision, it feels like the topic could briefly be talked about in the team’s locker room.