“That Never Happened”: Deion Sanders Fires Back at NFL Legend Over Controversial Allegation Against Shedeur Amid Arch Manning Draft Buzz

Shedeur Sanders left his dad Deion Sanders’ nest, the Colorado Buffaloes, a year ago. But even then, every time someone points a finger either at Shedeur’s play or conduct, Deion is the first one to take a stand. This time, Cris Carter caught the flak from the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach for his take on why Arch Manning is a better player than Shedeur was back in college.

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Carter joined the Fully Loaded Podcast, where he was asked why Manning is often praised and Shedeur criticized, even when they have the same playing style. Carter started by praising the former Buffaloes quarterback but eventually came up with a harsh review of his conduct that rubbed Deion the wrong way.

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“That Never happened all u got to do is ask for the truth, my brother. The story u told about Shedeur in the car at the superbowl is who he is. How does that add up, and the draft hadn’t taken place at that time? God bless u tho,” wrote Coach Prime in the comments of the Instagram post by Fully Loaded Podcast.

Deion could not stop himself from commenting when Carter called out the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

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“First, they are not the same player, but I am going to tell you Shedeur was a better passing quarterback in college than Archie. But Shedeur is not the athlete or the prospect that Archie is,” shared Carter. “He is still ranked as a first-round draft pick. When the draft went off with Shedeur, people were questioning, is he really a first-round draft pick? And the things that Shedeur was doing, or accused of doing, allegedly that led to him falling in the draft.

“Archie is not going to be doing those things. Archie’s not going to be in a meeting with headsets on. Archie’s not going to be telling the team, ‘We’re selecting 23rd, 29th, I ain’t going to come visit you guys’. If you have 30 visits and you’re extending it to me, I’m coming to visit you. Archie and his team will not be doing that. They play the same positions, but that’s the only thing similar.”

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There is a buzz surrounding the Texas Longhorns quarterback, claiming that he is deemed to be the No.1 pick of the 2027 NFL Draft. Well, Manning entered the season as the frontrunner for No. 1, but he slipped, and Jeremiah Smith now occupies that spot.

Shedeur also had the same story trending for him during the pre-draft period. Unfortunately, it just remained a story and never transpired as Deion’s son fell to being the fifth-round No. 144 overall pick.

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“He’s gonna wear his jewelry out there. He’s gonna have his new custom cleats, his new Benz or Maybach — something like that,” former Colorado teammate LaJohntay Wester told FOX Sports about Shedeur being the No.1 pick. “But that’s not gonna take away from the fact that he’s gonna come to work every day. He’s gonna make sure guys are in place, and he’s gonna get what he wants out of the offense.”

That’s exactly what led to the narrative turn against him: his conduct and attitude. During the scouting process, an anonymous NFL executive alleged that the quarterback arrived at a formal interview wearing headphones. The executive was particularly unimpressed, calling it “the worst formal interview ever.” When Sanders endured an unexpected slide on draft night, many speculated that it might be the reason.

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Just like now, Deion defended his son, telling Carter the accusations were not true; back then too, he claimed the reports were a lie.

“Who’s had six different coordinators, who has still functioned and leveled up every time we brought somebody new in? And you’re going to tell me he had on headphones? Shedeur?” he said on Say What Needs to Be Said in May last year.

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Deion is now convincing Carter that the picture of Shedeur he had sketched in his mind before last year’s draft is how the quarterback is in reality.

During the National Championship, Carter shared a ride with a driver who had spent two days chauffeuring Sanders and his brother. The driver praised the quarterback for his attention to detail, noting that he was consistently five minutes early and displayed a remarkable level of responsibility toward his younger brother. His conduct left such a strong impression that the driver called him a “true CEO,” and Carter stressed that such professionalism carries considerable weight.

The fact that a year later he changed his stance is what made Deion upset.