“The Body of Work Cannot Be Erased”: Cam Newton Responds to NFL Legend Saying He’ll Never Make the Hall of Fame

Cam Newton will be eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time in 2027. But former WR Cris Carter doubts Newton will get the much-coveted honor. However, Newton did not allow Carter’s criticism to dim his enthusiasm and confidence.

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“I appreciate your analysis. It doesn’t make me feel any type of way. Before me, there really was no comparable,” shared Newton on the 4th & 1podcast. “Yeah, there was Randall Cunningham, there were Michael Vick, but when I see Josh Allen, that’s the comparable, but he’s still actively playing.

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“And I root for Josh in many ways at one, and it’s almost like a bittersweet type of thing because as you said, before we press the red button, it’s like somebody has to kneel so somebody can step on to get higher in that type of dynamic. But all in all, whether I make it to the Hall of Fame or not, the body of work cannot be erased.”

Newton’s impact on the Carolina Panthers during the 2010s was difficult to match. He took the NFL by storm as the first overall pick, developing into an MVP-winning quarterback. But Carter had his own strong point to believe that Newton won’t make it to the Hall of Fame finale.

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“How long was your window open?,” he said when asked about Newton’s chances. “… How long were you a prime-time player, a dominant player in the National Football League? And the difference between the good players and the great players is how long that window stayed open. There might be a receiver like Justin Jefferson, [Ja’Marr] Chase, Puka [Nacua]. They might have one or two better seasons than Jerry Rice or Randy Moss, but longevity- the longevity of Jerry Rice [sets him apart].

“So when your window is shortened, then you get into a class of, okay, who in the hall or who has a similar career like you? Cam’s dilemma is longevity and a franchise. The franchise should have been putting supporting cast around the number one player.”

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The Panthers quickly saw what Newton could bring to their offense. He completed 24 of 37 attempts for 422 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL game. Newton’s rookie campaign ended with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and a Pro Bowl appearance.

However, the Panthers were not very successful with Newton in play, for a variety of reasons. Of the nine seasons he played for Carolina, they only recorded winning seasons in three of them. One could argue Newton’s potential was wasted, considering he never threw less than 3,000 yards between 2011 and 2018. Questions can also be raised about the roster management during Newton’s time.

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“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome- we’ve all heard that phrase before,” Schuyler Callihan wrote for Sports Illustrated. “The Panthers weren’t doing anything different. They weren’t adding quality players to the roster to surround Newton on the offensive side.”

Newton’s career was also marred by injuries. But in his short-lived prime, the QB was an undeniable threat. Newton could make great plays with his legs. Gerald McCoy called him the NFL’s best escape artist.

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So, according to Carter, a short period of extraordinary performance does not automatically equal a Hall of Fame career. However, Newton does not allow Carter’s analysis to get under his skin.

After all, he is confident about what he has given to the league. He became the first NFL player with 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards in 2020, while playing for the New England Patriots.

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Newton reached the height of his career in 2015, winning MVP honors and leading Carolina to a 15-1 season and a Super Bowl berth. His peak may have lasted just five or six years, but it left a lasting impression. That was evident when he was ranked No. 1 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list in 2016, with several players praising his dominance.

He wrapped up his career with three Pro Bowls and an NFL MVP honor, among others.

Newton seems to feel content about his contribution to the league and believes that irrespective of his Hall of Fame selection, his impact on football will stay intact.