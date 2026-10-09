“Think of the Players as My Bosses”: Roger Goodell Shatters Perceptions of His Power in the NFL

For the last couple of decades, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been overseeing the league’s growing commercial influence, international expansion, and evolving relationship with its players. But despite occupying one of sports’ most powerful positions, Goodell believes his responsibilities extend beyond the owners who appointed him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, Goodell sat down on the Hustle Like You’re Broke podcast with his wife, Jane Skinner Goodell. During the conversation, he offered a different perspective on his position, explaining that players, fans, and commercial partners also hold a stake in his success.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t even think of those as my bosses, and I really don’t,” said Goodell. “I mean, because it’s different than a boss you have; usually one boss. There are 32, so it’s a different dynamic. But I also think of the players as my boss. I think of our partners it’s my boss. I think of the fans as our boss. I mean, at the end of the day, you have to satisfy all those constituents to be successful.”

Goodell’s comments came shortly after the NFL owners agreed to a four-year contract extension with him. The new deal will keep Goodell in office through the 2030 season and will expire on March 31, 2031.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a memo from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, “more than 95% of the total compensation tied to Roger’s and the NFL’s performance measured against various metrics and at the discretion of the Compensation Committee.”

This marked the fifth extension that the owners have agreed to with Goodell. Previously, the commissioner has agreed to new deals in 2009, 2012, 2017, and 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, players also have a formal mechanism to influence the league through collective bargaining. The NFL’s current agreement with the NFLPA runs through March 2031. It governs key employment conditions, compensation, and benefits. And now that Goodell is signed through four more years, the next negotiation could prove significant.

For broader context, the league is considering a potential expansion to an 18-game regular season and broader international expansion among the issues facing the NFL and players. Meanwhile, Roger Goodell will also be responsible for the next round of deals with the league’s broadcasting partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Roger Goodell’s remarks do not mean players possess the same formal authority over him that he exercises within the league. Owners appointed him commissioner in 2006 and remain responsible for his contract, while his office retains significant responsibilities under NFL rules and the collective bargaining agreement.