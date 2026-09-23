Three Masked Men Steal Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Porsche in Latest NFL Player-Related Robbery

Simone Biles and her husband, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jonathan Owens, have been building their happily ever after since they tied the knot in April 2023. The couple began building their sprawling Texas residence in 2022, and construction wrapped three years later. They hit another milestone by buying a Porsche. Unfortunately, they could not enjoy riding it for long as it got stolen in Chicago. However, the vehicle was later recovered, and new updates have emerged about that robbery.

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“During our last few months in Chicago, three men in masks came to our house and stole my Porsche [GTS],” Biles said on TikTok.

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“I feel like I need a new car because during our last few months in Chicago, three men in masks came to our house and stole our Porsche. Stole the GTS,” she added.

Biles is known for dropping updates about her life on TikTok while she records herself doing her makeup. But hardly were the fans expecting this disturbing news. Going by her claims, her ride was lifted from her Chicago-area home. She didn’t specify which Porsche model she meant, but the GTS is a high-performance trim.

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Biles also shared good news for the fans, informing them that the car was recovered. However, she refused to delve into more details about the incident, including when it happened, and called it a “story for another time.” Owens’ wife did not forget to lighten things up a little.

“The things that happen to me are absolutely insanity,” she said.

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For the caption of the TikTok video, Biles dropped a hint that a big purchase is on its way.

“yes we recovered the car, onto the next,” she wrote.

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On Tuesday, September 22, Biles posted a TikTok showing herself sitting inside a Lamborghini SUV at what appeared to be a Lamborghini dealership. It remains unclear whether the vehicle is the new car she planned to purchase.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the couple has been attacked. Biles and Owens were visiting Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics. They claimed that’s when someone nearly pulled his shopping bag from his hands. Because he had tied the bag around his hand, the person could not snatch it away.

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“Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan, force of habit i had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately….but still crazy,” the Colts player wrote on X on February 15.

Having found themselves in back-to-back robbery situations, the couple is now putting their security as a priority.

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“That is one of the reasons why we also got our Doberman,” Biles said about owning a guard dog now.

For the past few years, there have been multiple incidents of several high-profile athletes reporting home break-ins and robberies. In 2024, Kelce and Mahomes’ homes were broken into days apart. In February 2025, seven men were charged in connection with the burglaries targeting the athletes in the US.

In July this year, a 24-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested in connection with an attempted burglary at the suburban Philadelphia home of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

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While Biles and Owens had an unpleasant experience, the duo flexed their dream that they built together.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Dream Home Took Years to Build

Back in May, the couple flexed their $3 million mansion. Building the home required navigating HOA approval delays. Even though they started planning the process in 2020, the groundbreaking happened in February 2022. One of the main causes for the delay was that they were seeking approval from their neighborhood’s homeowners association. The mansion was completed in November 2025.

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“I think we’ve done a good collab of what we wanted our house to look like,” Biles was impressed with how their dream home came together.

The sprawling home reportedly features expansive outdoor areas, a resort-style swimming pool and several bespoke amenities suited to the couple’s lifestyle.

Months after receiving the keys to their new home, the couple has listed their four-bedroom home, located in Spring, Texas, at $1.2 million for sale. Melissa Franklin of RE/MAX holds the listing, which describes the property as “pure perfection” and says it was “built for entertainment.”

Spanning over an area of 3,998 square feet, the contemporary residence features four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a three-car garage.

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“This home captures the feeling of your own private resort year-round. Situated on 1+ acre in the only exclusive, gated section of Benders Landing with no back neighbors, this custom contemporary offers 4 BRs (2 primary), 3.5 baths, media room, study & custom wine wall with fridge,” the listing states.

So, despite the string of unsettling incidents, Biles and Owens continue to build their life together.