It has been a long time since former Boston College quarterback Brian St. Pierre hung up his cleats in the NFL. Making multiple stops in the league including Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Arizona and Carolina, St. Pierre transitioned into head coaching with St. John’s Prep’s high school. As St. John’s Prep defeated Andover with a score of 55-26 in the Division 1 state tournament quarterfinals, Pierre landed in the hot seat instead of being praised.

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“We could have scored whatever we wanted to score tonight,” St.Pierre shared in the post-game presser. “I mean, they were not gonna stop us. They had no chance to stop us. We need to play better defense. I thought the offensive line was great. I thought Matt Spidal, who’s an O-lineman by trade, who had made a fullback, did a great job of fullback, too. Yeah. And, like I said, we could have scored whatever number we needed to score tonight. There was no resistance.”

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The high school named St. Pierre their head coach in 2014 as he succeeded Jim O’Leary, who wrapped up his three decades stint as the Eagles’ head coach. What made them count on St.Pierre?

St. Pierre made his mark in multiple sports at St. John’s, earning recognition for his performances in football, baseball, and basketball. He was named a Catholic Conference football All-Star three times and received the baseball honor twice.

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With St. Pierre as the head coach, St. John’s Prep had established itself as one of the most dominant teams in the state, entering the contest with an undefeated record. Andover, the No. 9 seed, faced a formidable opponent in a program known for consistently competing for state titles.

Leading the Eagles’ offense was Christopher Vargas, a four-star quarterback committed to Ohio State. According to On3, Vargas recorded 2,038 passing yards and 24 touchdowns during the 2025 season. His ability to lead the offense made St. John’s Prep a difficult matchup, and the team demonstrated its scoring potential by putting up 55 points against Andover.

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The win took the Eagles to 10-0 and booked their place in the Division 1 state semifinals. They are now set to face Springfield Central for a spot in the championship game.

But the fact that St. Pierre was not respectful towards the opposing team quickly attracted attention.

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His NFL career spanned eight years, from 2003 to 2010, but he took the field in regular-season games in just three of those seasons: 2004, 2009, and 2010.

“We gotta get better across the board, special teams, defense, even offense,” shared St.Pierre. “This stuff we gotta fix, but we know the opponent will be much better than this opponent. The challenge will be greater.”

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His comments about improving as a team and preparing for a tougher next opponent were reasonable. However, repeatedly insisting that the opposition had no chance of stopping his offense came off as arrogance to many fans.

“What a D—–BAG 🤣 breaking: private school beats public school,” a fan wrote.

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“Disappointing hearing a coach talk that way about an opposing high school team. They don’t necessarily have the luxury of a state of the art training facility and recruiting players from other towns. Just not necessary,” wrote a fan.

“Buddy your playing a public school from Mass. acting like they just beat a team from Georgia or Alabama. BTW St John’s ruined high school football in Mass by setting up this ridiculous playoff system which dilutes the Thanksgiving games,” another fan wrote.

“Absolutely despicable for a high school coach to talk that way about an opponent. He should be fired for this. There is no place for this in high school sports,” read a comment.

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“‘There is no resistance’ is another level of classless,” wrote another fan.