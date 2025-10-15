Titans Front Office Wants Steelers Coach For Cam Ward After Brian Callahan Firing

The Tennessee Titans are on the hunt for a new head coach after a dramatic mid-season shake-up. On Monday, following a disappointing 1-5 start, the team fired head coach Brian Callahan less than two seasons into his tenure. The team has struggled with instability for years, and now finally seeks to find a leader who can provide the continuity needed to develop their top draft pick, rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Ward has had a rocky start to his career, tying for the second-most turnovers in the league through six games with eight. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport suggests the team may prioritize leadership and the ability to improve the entire locker room. The video has been shared on X by the NFL on ESPN. The video caption reads:

“I would more focus on leading and, you know, who can get the room better as opposed to who is the sort of quarterback guru.”

Well okay? But who is the Team Eyeing exactly? Two prominent names have emerged as top candidates, according to Rapoport: Kansas City Chiefs‘ offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Both have prior head coaching experience and existing ties to the Titans organization.

Matt Nagy is a familiar face to Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, as they worked together during their time with the Chiefs. Nagy, a former NFL Coach of the Year, has a reputation for developing quarterbacks and has won two Super Bowls as part of the Chiefs’ coaching staff.

Steelers’ offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, has a connection to the Titans that runs even deeper. A Memphis native, he coached with the team from 2011 to 2020, working his way up from a quality control coach to offensive coordinator. During his time as OC, he led one of the most productive offenses in the league, with running back Derrick Henry rushing for over 2,000 yards in a single season.

The atmosphere around the Tennessee Titans is incredibly messy right now. The team is struggling badly, and the heaviest burden seems to be resting squarely on the shoulders of rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Cam Ward gives himself an “F grade” on his up-to-date game play

As the 2025 first overall pick, Cam Ward’s jump to the NFL has been anything but smooth. Through just six games, his stats are tough to look at: 1,101 yards, only three touchdowns against four interceptions, and he’s been sacked a staggering 25 times! It’s a huge and painful contrast to the spectacle he put on in college at Miami.

The franchise recognized the need for a change and brought in veteran coach Mike McCoy as the interim head coach, specifically hoping he could revive this anemic offense. McCoy has a massive job ahead, which goes far beyond just fixing Ward’s mechanics. But despite the rough start, Ward isn’t backing down.

He recently showed his mental toughness by giving his own performance a harsh “F” grade. But he followed that up with a defiant warning for the rest of the league. “I’m not playing how I want to play right now,” Ward told Silver. “So, once I play how I want to play, I think the league will be f—–.”

As the Titans remain one of the worst teams in the league, McCoy’s main assignment is clear: stabilize the entire unit and ensure Ward—the intended cornerstone of the franchise—can overcome this difficult start and unlock the potential he so confidently speaks about.