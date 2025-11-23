Congratulations Pour In For Will Levis as Titans QB Announces Personal News

What does a quarterback do when he’s sidelined for the season? For Will Levis, it’s about winning off the field. The Tennessee Titans quarterback’s season may have ended on the turf, but his latest move on social media has the Titans faithful talking for a whole different reason. Recently, he put up a very special personal update about his partner

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My lovely Kaley Rae! Happy Birthday to the sweetest, strongest, smartest, and most fun girl in all the land,” Levis captioned his Instagram post. “Every day is an adventure with you, and I can’t wait for what’s in store for us. Love ya”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Levis (@will_levis) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

This public display was highlighted on Kaley’s birthday on 22 November 2025. Levis shared the personal news as a picture of the two on his Instagram account with a loving message in a carousel of various pictures of theirs.

Levis is currently dating Kaley Champion, a prominent lifestyle influencer. The couple officially made their relationship known in September 2025, over a year after Levis ended things with his previous partner, Victoria Fuller. In recent months, Levis has been increasingly public about his romance with Kaley, often referring to it as “hard launching” their status on social media.

Levis has expressed his feelings for his partner on his social media posts, often raising controversy amongst fans. For instance, a few months back, when he made his relationship public for the first time, he chose his ex Gia Duddy’s birthday. It could be a coincidence, too, as the day was also National Girlfriends Day, but the timing was just something that the fans couldn’t ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaley is a Calvin University graduate with an interdisciplinary degree in Biology, Business Management, and Chemistry. She is currently working as a Pharmaceutical Sales representative for GoodRx in Nashville. While the exact details of how the pair met have not been publicly disclosed, fans have followed their relationship closely as Levis has gradually shared glimpses of their life together.

The pair has gathered a strong following, and the fans expressed their support and good wishes in abundance after Will’s recent birthday message to Kaley, talking briefly about their future together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans react as Will Levis wishes his girlfriend ahead of Titans-Seahawks clash.

After their relationship became public, Kaley quickly became a hot topic, with many fans comparing her favorably to Will Levis’s previous partners. As a result, various congratulations poured in for their special moment and the couple’s happiness in finding each other. A post that went viral prompted an outpouring of positive comments for Kaley, including one simple but powerful message.

“She’s the best!!!!,” the message read.

ADVERTISEMENT

While this might just be high praise from someone who knows her, the public nature of their relationship suggests it could be interpreted as fans positioning Kaley as the best among all of Levis’s exes.

“love doing life with you mr. will :),” Kaley weighed in on the post with a comment directed at Levis.

Beyond the relationship news, many fan comments focused on Levis’s prolonged absence from the Titans’ lineup, a topic that has sparked widespread concern among the NFL community and analysts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Levis, a pivotal player for the team, has not played this year after undergoing surgery in July 2025 to repair an AC joint injury that he originally sustained the previous year against the Miami Dolphins. At the time, the Titans supported his decision to end his season early to prioritize his long-term health.

Fans were quick to express their desire for his return:

“We need you to return,” one comment read. Meanwhile, another one said, “Titans need ya back my man.”

There was another similar comment that spoke about how the Titans could use their quarterback.

“Make a big comeback this year, bro we need you out on the field. Let’s go #8 Titan up,” the comment read.

Since being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Will Levis has managed to accumulate impressive numbers through the 2024 season. The Titans dropped another game on Sunday, falling 24-30 to the Seahawks and slipping to a 1-9 record. With Will Levis still sidelined, Tennessee will be hoping for his return soon to stabilize an offense that has struggled all year.