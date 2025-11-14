brand-logo
NFLPA Rep Jeffery Simmons Delivers Verdict on NFL Owners’ Grievance Against Report Cards

BySamridhi

Nov 13, 2025 | 8:24 PM EST

Link Copied!
The NFL has officially filed a grievance against the NFL Players Association to halt the union’s annual team report cards. However, the Tennessee Titans defensive tackle, Jeffery Simmons, stood up with a firm stance. In his recent media interaction, he addressed this issue.

“The NFL and the NFLPA fought about a lot of things. Like the report card, it’s the truth. Whatever we put out there, whatever we grade, when we’re filling out the survey, that’s the truth.” Simmons, who also represents the NFLPA, said. “I haven’t saw that just yet that they filed a grievance about it. But I think at the end of the day, it’s the truth. A lot of people don’t like to hear the truth at times, but we’re going to stick together.”

The league argues that the report cards violate a clause of the collective bargaining agreement, which requires both sides to use reasonable efforts to curtail public comments.

After months of discussions, the NFLPA informed the players about this and confirmed that they’ll be ”moving ahead with this year’s survey.”

