Titans HC Brian Callahan Grounds Cam Ward With Reality Check Despite Vikings Win

In the NFL, winning games during preseason tends to play second fiddle to the grander scheme of things—development, discipline, and direction. That was evident in Minnesota. Where the Tennessee Titans beat the Vikings 23-13 but head coach Brian Callahan wasn’t about to let the final score tell the tale. Rather, his gaze remained on the distant horizon. Where his quarterback Cam Ward both signifies hope and patience.

Speaking post-game, Callahan walked the fine line between support and temperance. He complimented Ward’s leadership of the offense all preseason as “outstanding”. But brought the No. 1 overall draft pick back to earth with a reminder that the real work has barely started. “He’s clearly isn’t a finished product,” Callahan conceded. Casting the quarterback’s initial strides as something to develop rather than hurry into premature celebration. The optimism was palpable, but so was the call for growth, with Callahan affirming the progress that Ward will achieve.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Callahan went on to describe the demeanor of the QB, how Ward has already shown a presence unusual for a quarterback entering the NFL limelight. “He doesn’t get flustered; he battles through,” Callahan said. ”We’ve had some long-and-down distances, and he’s made some plays. He’s made some really nice throws. There’s just a confidence in his demeanor that none of it is too big for him. He operates calmly and finds completions. Those are the things we worked on over training camp.” Yet the coach maintained that although the highlights are promising, the quarterback’s development is a work in progress, not a finishing book.

The Friday night performance of Ward encapsulated that equilibrium of promise and perspective. In his limited work, he was 3 of 4 for 36 yards. As he led a methodical 13-play, 90-yard scoring drive culminated by a Julius Chestnut run to the goal line. Ward’s preseason statistical line during practice is indicative of his rollercoaster ride. 7 of 15 passing (46.7%) for 109 yards with a 71.3 rating. The efficiency is modest, but the flashes of talent offer a glimpse of why the Titans hitched their future to him. Callahan’s low-key comments were a reminder that Week 1 vs. Denver will present challenges that will require refining.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Vikings play backups, Titans take advantage

While the Titans get a look at their star rookie, the Vikings kept almost all of their starters at home. That left QB reps to Max Brosmer and Brett Rypien, two QBs competing for what might be the last QB on the roster spot. Brosmer played well, completing 15 of 23 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown, and Rypien’s evening was marked by a red-zone interception, leaving him at 7 of 14 for 62 yards.

via Imago Syndication: The Tennessean Cam Ward fields questions after being introduced as the Tennessee Titans first-round pick. And overall number one pick in the NFL. American Football Herren, USA Draft at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, April 25, 2025. Nashville. EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxSimmonsx/xThexTennesseanx USATSI_26012557

Tennessee’s backup quarterback, Brandon Allen, continued his strong preseason in relief. Allen was 9 of 15 for 137 yards, thanks to a long catch and run by Van Johnson that pumped up the Titans sideline. On the other hand, Chestnut not only capped off Ward’s drive with a short touchdown but also appeared like a grinder who can gain chains on third and short in crucial situations. His fourth-down conversion on the series stretched out the series. And gave Ward a chance to get into a rhythm prior to him leaving for the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Titans witnessed precisely what they wanted to see. Their quarterback orchestrating a smooth drive, their coach establishing the right tone. And their depth chart revealing contributors who will find a niche when games become relevant. For Callahan, a victory was pleasant, but much more important was the crafting of opinion. Friday evening in Minnesota was not about a preseason box score. It was about establishing the tone of a season where reality checks were as important as touchdowns.