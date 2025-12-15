brand-logo
Titans Issue Public Statement as Jeffery Simmons Joins Shedeur Sanders & Co. in Having Home Burglarized

By Aaindri Thakuri

Dec 15, 2025 | 2:39 PM EST

While the recent Titans game unfolded, something much worse was happening behind the scenes. Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons delivered an incredible performance on Sunday, recording a sack and several pressures in the 37-24 loss. However, while he was on the field trying to carry his struggling team, thieves were breaking into his Nashville-area home.

“Team security is actively working with Metro Nashville Police Department to recover items stolen from Jeff Simmons’ house,” Titans reporter Turron Davenport shared on his X account. “No residents were home during the burglary.”

The reported news was a statement given by the team regarding the incident at Simmons’ home.

This is a developing story…stay tuned.

