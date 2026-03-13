Tom Brady Reportedly Spotted With Another Woman Amid Romantic Links With Alix Earle

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady’s love life is back in the spotlight after a recent party sighting.

The NFL legend was spotted chatting with someone unexpected.

The moment comes as rumors linking him to Alix Earle continue to circulate.

Just when the sports world was fixated on Tom Brady’s rumored connection to Alix Earle, a new sighting suggests the NFL legend’s romantic life has taken an unexpected turn. The former quarterback recently sparked fresh speculation after he was seen getting close with a surprising guest at a star-studded Hollywood party.

According to reports, an insider said that Brady, 48, and Cohen Braun, 39, “huddled up at the bar together,” before leaving the party together as well.

The buzz started at a star-studded birthday party for former NFL star Tony Gonzalez, held at the Los Angeles home of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Brady and Braun appeared very comfortable together throughout the evening, according to reports. However, when Brady spoke to PEOPLE in January, he revealed that he doesn’t “have much time for a personal life” these days.

“But I love working, and I love my kids,” he added. “I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects, and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things.”

Yael Cohen Braun is a well-known figure in her own right as a mining heiress and the founder of the non-profit organization “F— Cancer.” She was previously married to music mogul Scooter Braun for seven years before they separated in 2021; they share three children. Interestingly, Yael had recently been dating surfer Danny Fuller, but the two reportedly called it quits just before these new rumors with Brady began.

While Alix Earle was also a guest at the same high-profile party, the timing suggests she and Brady didn’t cross paths. With both Brady and Cohen Braun currently single and moving in the same elite social circles, the media is now working overtime to see if this “huddle” at the bar is the start of a serious new relationship or whether his heart lies with Alix Earle.

Dating rumors between Tom Brady and Alix Earle

People are starting to wonder if NFL legend Tom Brady and influencer Alix Earle are more than just friends. While it might seem like a coincidence that they keep ending up at the same places, it is happening so often that fans are taking notice. The latest “run-in” happened this past Saturday in Las Vegas at a star-studded party for the opening of Zero Bond at the Wynn.

The event was packed with big names like LeBron James, Mark Wahlberg, and Jessica Alba. Both Brady and Earle were there, but they weren’t actually seen together. In fact, some reports say they didn’t even see each other at all, as Brady supposedly left the party before Earle arrived. Even though there are no photos of them in the same frame, the fact that they were at the same exclusive spot has kept the rumors flying.

This isn’t the first time the two have been at the same event recently. They first met during a New Year’s Eve celebration in St. Barths, where witnesses said they were having a lot of “flirty fun,” even though sources claimed they didn’t officially hook up. Since then, they were also spotted dancing at a massive Super Bowl party in San Francisco back in February.

While neither Brady nor Earle has confirmed a relationship, their repeated presence at the same exclusive events has fueled speculation that it’s more than just a coincidence.