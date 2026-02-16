Tom Brady Responds to Logan Paul’s Pro Wrestling Challenge in 8 Words Ahead of Saudi Flag Football Game

Essentials Inside The Story Brady faces off with Logan Paul over athletic supremacy

Flag Football showdown set for March in Riyadh

Player safety concerns rise amid high-intensity offseason game

Tom Brady isn’t backing down from Logan Paul. The two recently came face-to-face ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, scheduled for March 21, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. What was initially intended to be a light promotion turned into a heated debate in just a few minutes as the conversation shifted to be about NFL talent versus pro wrestling athleticism.

“You know we’re not playing flag gymnastics, right?” Brady wrote on X in response to Logan’s X post, daring Brady to wrestle.

During the Impaulsive show, the 30-year-old Paul claimed his athleticism matches that of NFL stars like Saquon Barkley, even going as far as to say he is the “highest level” of athlete.

Brady quickly shut that down and called Paul’s WWE career “cute.” Further, he recently went on to state that the NFL is harder as he shared an eight-word message on his X account as a response to the WWE fighter.

Tom Brady is widely considered an NFL legend, and while he has plenty of critics, he isn’t used to being disrespected.

However, Logan Paul has shown time and again that he isn’t afraid to challenge sports icons, having famously boxed Floyd Mayweather in the past. In a recent interview, it seems Paul may have poked Brady a bit too much by trying to compare his own athletic skills to perhaps the best in football history.

Brady later doubled down on the competitive nature of the upcoming event in an X post. He warned that anyone on his team would need to be fully committed to winning.

“I hope people understand the level of competition this game is going to be. If you’re on my team, you’re going to be locked in, all out, and we’re going to not just win… but dominate. I do think @loganpaul has the right attitude, and the effort will be there. How far that gets him will remain to be seen,” Brady wrote.

Brady’s words are with regard to the upcoming round-robin competition at Kingdom Arena, which will showcase elite current and former NFL athletes alongside global entertainers. The tournament, headlined by the 48-year-old Brady, will feature 5-on-5 matchups on a 50-yard field with 20-minute halves. The event is a major part of Riyadh Season, and the recent red carpet appearance was just the beginning of what looks to be a very competitive showdown.

Tom Brady opens up on the upcoming Saudi Flag Football Game

Tom Brady has made it clear that his upcoming flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia is far more than just a publicity stunt. During a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul, Brady pushed back against the idea that this is a casual exhibition, calling it “real football” and “real competition.”

“I’m glad you’re gonna be there,” Brady told Paul, “I’m glad you’re finally gonna participate in, like, a competition that matters.”

However, this push for maximum intensity has raised eyebrows regarding player safety. As Brady mentioned during the podcast, the game will be better than the Pro Bowl.

While current NFL stars are reportedly receiving lucrative appearance fees to participate, the more seriously Brady wants the competition to be serious. This tension was evident when Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is supposed to captain a team, sounded non-committal during a recent interview.

“I don’t know yet,” Daniels stated when asked if he would be making the trip.

For players like Daniels, who dealt with injuries in 2025, the promise of a “real” game in the desert might be more of a risk than they’re willing to take. Especially as the draft is approaching, he needs to ensure that he is as healthy as possible for the upcoming season.