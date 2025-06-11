Travis Kelce & 4 NFL Players Who Could Retire After the 2025 Season

When Travis Kelce skipped OTAs this June, the internet did what it does best: spiraled. ‘Is Travis Kelce retiring?’ became a viral query, feeding speculation already bubbling under the surface. Sure, Kelce was just off hosting Kansas City’s Big Slick charity event with Patrick Mahomes and Jason Kelce, but fans took his absence differently this time. Not just because of the missed session, but because of the moment in his career he’s arrived at. Year 13 is coming. And it’s different.

Travis Kelce is still productive. He caught 97 balls for 823 yards in 2024. But for the second straight year, he fell short of the 1,000-yard mark—a line he once made routine. From 7 straight 1000+ seasons to a couple of below that belt seasons suggests that he’s ageing. He’s no longer the automatic mismatch. At 35, his body is speaking louder than ever, and his contract conveniently expires after the 2025 season.

According to Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, “The only question is if he can stay in decent enough shape until the summer of ‘28.” That’s where things start to make sense. The 2028 Olympics may hold Kelce’s next chapter. With NFL players now eligible to represent Team USA in flag football, retirement might not be the end—it could just be a pivot.

Since each NFL team can send only one player, Kelce wouldn’t count against the Chiefs’ cap if he’s already retired. That makes him an attractive Olympic choice—and a clean exit option from the NFL without closing the door on competition. “Kelce is an absolute legend,” Gagnon wrote, “He’d be a no-brainer in early retirement.” Especially if that return means repping red, white, and blue, not just red and gold.

via Imago February 10, 2025, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: Kansas City Chiefs tight end TRAVIS KELCE 87 walks off the field after the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in New Orleans. New Orleans USA – ZUMAm67_ 20250210_zaf_m67_008 Copyright: xTammyxLjungbladx

So, no, Travis Kelce isn’t stepping away just yet. He will be a part of the Chiefs’ 2025 revenge tour. But a graceful, year-end retirement? It’s very much on the table. Especially if it sets him up to unretire for one last ride in Los Angeles, even if that’s taking up a mentoring role from the sidelines. But it’s not just Trav on the chalkboard, this season. We may be seeing other guys in their 30s saying goodbye.

Reaching 30s is taxing nowadays in the NFL

Maybe Aaron Rodgers in black and gold will be the last quarterback we see tossing spirals at 41. Because for most others, Father Time isn’t waiting for overtime.

Take Ezekiel Elliott. Still just 29—for a few more weeks. But July 30 is coming fast, and so is his NFL expiration date. When the Cowboys cut him and misspelled his name in the press release, it felt like a final jab. Then came Shannon Sharpe’s ruthless assessment: “What team in the playoffs need a running back averaging two yards a carry?” Even Zeke’s defenders had little to offer. After all, 3.1 yards per touch isn’t keeping anyone up at night—not even defenses.

Now shift to Odell Beckham Jr. A viral sensation turned football enigma. At 32, he’s unsigned and possibly unbothered. Retirement is not official, but the signs are all over his Instagram: skiing trips, soccer games, full-time dad life. “My biggest accomplishment,” he wrote, referring to his son—not the rings or the one-handed catches. It’s telling. And while fans still dream of a midseason comeback, nine catches for 55 yards in Miami say otherwise.

James Bradberry? Cut by the Eagles after a lost season. Once an All-Pro, now 31, now on IR, now… maybe done. Even he knows it. “I’m gonna get a ring,” he said, reflecting on his Super Bowl win. But don’t let the trophy shine distract you—Philadelphia moved on with rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The door isn’t just closing; it’s latched.

And Dalvin Cook? He turns 30 in August. That magic number. After fizzling in Dallas and flirting with Houston, the former Pro Bowl back finds himself in limbo. The Texans might bite. Or not. The NFL doesn’t do nostalgia when production dips. The truth is that in today’s league, 30 isn’t just a number. It’s a warning sign. And for these five, it may mean 2026 is their final whistle.