Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce’s Garage Beer Secures $20M Finance Deal to Boost Brand

Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce initially followed a conventional route to fame. High school football team, college football, and then the NFL. While Jason has hung up his boots, Travis is still playing. The brothers now have a podcast channel that has witnessed huge success. Besides everything related to the sport, the duo has expanded their business to other fields as well. For instance, they have a beer company named Garage Beer, which lately got a financial boost.

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Based in the brothers’ native Ohio, Garage Beer was founded in 2018. It was in 2024, Travis and Jason became co-owners and operators, joining Andy Sauer, who took over the company in 2023. With the debt deal in place, Garage Beer can expand its lineup and tap into new markets.

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“On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the brothers’ company, Garage Beer, secured a $20 million revolving credit facility from Tiger Finance, a representative for the brand confirms to PEOPLE,” as reported by Natasha Dye of People.

The $20 million financing is relatively modest, placing it at the smaller end of the funding spectrum, in the bottom quarter of deals tracked by Deal Room. Still, debt financing allows a consumer business like Garage Beer to fund its expansion by leveraging its brand strength without giving up equity. The revolving credit facility provides flexible access to capital to support its growth.

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Garage Beer started as a local craft light lager from Braxton Brewing Co. before Sauer turned it into an independent business in 2023. The brand gained greater national exposure in the summer of 2024 when the Kelce brothers acquired a majority stake and became co-owners and operators, according to VinePair. In late 2025, Durational Capital Management followed with the announcement of a strategic investment partnership.

“We appreciate Tiger’s creativity and partnership to structure a credit facility that leverages the strength of Garage Beer’s brand to support the Company’s growth objectives,” Patrick Khayat, the co-founder of Durational Capital Management, said in a statement. “Tiger Finance is a debt partner that we have collaborated with in the past, and we look forward to furthering the relationship as we expand the Garage Beer line of products and grow into new markets. They are uniquely situated to support consumer brands with creative long-term lending solutions.”

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Travis and Jason’s beer brand received financial help when the industry at large is going through a tough stretch. Many breweries, unable to bear the rising expenses, along with fewer new business openings and declining sales, have decided to discontinue the business. But that’s not the case for Kelce brothers’ beer brand.

Andy Cerussi, Tiger Finance’s senior managing director, said the company was thrilled to partner with Garage Beer as its preferred financial provider, saying that the company is “impressed with [the] impact the Kelce brothers have had on positively influencing brand awareness.”

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One of the main reasons behind their success has been simplicity.

“No rich history, no super secret brewing techniques. We just really like light beer,” their website reads.

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“We invested in Garage Beer because it represents us, our values and what we love about beer,” said the Kelce brothers. “A lot of our best memories, celebrations and conversations have come with a beer by our side.”

The combination of a simple product offering and effective marketing has fueled Garage Beer’s rapid growth. The company reported a volume increase of more than 400% in 2024, establishing itself as a leading craft light beer in the Midwest. They also broke into the market of dozens of new states.

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While, because of Travis and Jason’s popularity, reaching out to people was not a big task, Garage Bear still invested in marketing and came up with some interesting campaigns over the years.

How the Kelce Brothers’ Garage Beer Stood Out in a Crowded Market

Garage Beer had to survive in the fast-growing beer market in the US, with brands like Coors Light, among others. That’s when they tapped into the popularity of the Kelces, but not in the conventional way. Jason had found success playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, winning one Super Bowl. Travis, on the other hand, is still with the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the Super Bowl three times. However, the marketing campaign came with a twist.

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Although two NFL stars own Garage Beer, the brand’s 2025 campaign shifted the spotlight from football to martial arts. The campaign, “Brewmite,” combined the name of the competition at the heart of the story with a play on kumite, a karate term.

The “Brewmite” series saw Jason undergo training for an ancient competition, with a coveted can of Garage Beer serving as the prize. The production took place at the Florida Budokan in Eustis, Florida, with real-life Shihan Sabastian Velilla overseeing the martial arts elements to preserve authenticity.

Fast forward to 2026, Garage Beer teamed up with True Fan Tailgate to organize a one-of-a-kind tailgate event scheduled for October 26. The highlight was a wedding celebration in Philadelphia, where one lucky couple was selected to say their vows at the “Tailgate Wedding of the Century.”

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Beyond the wedding itself, the couple will receive a $2,000 gift card from Steven Singer Jewelers for their wedding rings and a honeymoon stay at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, sponsored by Garage Beer.

That’s how Kelce’s brothers’ beer brand is now reaching the peak of success, winning fans’ hearts.