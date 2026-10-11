Tribute Flows in for Myles Garrett’s GF Chloe Kim as Olympian Announces New Career Move

The 7x Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett is yet to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Chloe Kim. But Kim already has her own fan base, and that does not overlap with that of her boyfriend’s. Kim is a celebrated snowboarder and three-time Olympic medalist who just announced stepping into a new chapter. The fans went gaga as tributes poured in.

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“Well welll wellllll 😏 New season of @thetraitorsus on @peacock, see you soon 😘,” wrote Kim, posting on Instagram on October 10.

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Fans were already super excited about The Traitors making a comeback for the fifth season. Peacock, the streaming service, announced the cast on Friday, Sept. 18. Among the 23 celebrity participants this season, the fans were surprised to find Kim on that list. And then almost a month later, the confirmation dropped from the snowboarder herself.

“I’m soooo excited, rooting for you 🙌🩷,” wrote a fan.

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“Fancy seeing you here 😍,” wrote another.

“Queennnn,” a comment read.

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“can’t wait,” wrote a fan.

“Oh my yessss,” a fan wrote.

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“LET’S GO CHLOEEEEEE,” read a comment.

This year has gone in Kim’s favor. On April 20, 2026, she won the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award for a record third time at the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain. Right before that milestone, she was also named to Time Magazine’s annual 100 Most Influential People list for 2026.

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When it comes to snowboarding, Kim’s bid for a third straight Olympic gold came up short in February, as South Korea’s Choi Gaon claimed victory in the women’s halfpipe at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, leaving Kim with silver. However, the journey, even though it came with a silver medal, told a lot about Kim.

A shoulder injury sustained four weeks earlier disrupted Kim’s buildup to the Games. However, wearing a brace did little to slow her down as she dominated and eventually qualified.

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Kim’s Olympic journey took off in 2018 when she became the youngest female snowboarder to win a gold medal. She subsequently took almost two years off to focus on her education and mental health before returning to claim her second consecutive women’s halfpipe gold at the Beijing Olympics.

It’s not just the injuries that plagued her Olympic journey. Kim recently opened up about being diagnosed with ADHD after a fan asked her on Instagram about something she had learned about herself.

“Actually, I recently found out I have ADHD,” Kim said. “For years, I was struggling. But once I finally opened up to my doctor, it was like everything suddenly clicked.”

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Kim shared that she now uses lists, phone reminders, and a consistent routine to help manage her ADHD.

Signing up for the show, Kim had to stay disconnected from the outside world. Apart from their permitted phone time, cast members had no contact with the outside world. The restrictions extended beyond filming, as the cast could not discuss the game when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“Okay, I am I have to root for my friend Chloe,” said Eric Nam in an interview. “Okay, Chloe Kim. I am surprised that she did not tell me. I know we’re sworn to secrecy. But the thing is, I had a lot of people call me like, “Should I do this? Should I?” I was like, “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.” And I didn’t know who’s going to actually do it. Chloe did not hit me up. So, I was like, “Oh, she’s she’s keeping a secret.” So, yeah, I’m going to root for Chloe.”

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While Myles Garrett will be busy making the Los Angeles Rams proud, he will have more than one reason to tune into The Traitors Season 5. Besides Kim, this season has retired NFL running back Rashad Jennings.