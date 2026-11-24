Long before walking into the booth and taking up the headsets, Troy Aikman played in the NFL for a decade. The former quarterback’s Dallas Cowboys chapter played a huge role in what he has become today. Besides the honors and the wins, one thing that has stayed with Aikman is how players at that time played without getting judged. Years after hanging up his boots, he gave NFL Primetime host, late Tom Jackson, his due credit while making a controversial remark.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“But what I respected, probably as much as anything about that show, was they could be critical and opinionated, but they didn’t attack people, you know?” shared Aikman during the Monday Night Countdown. “Like, I could throw three interceptions in a game, and we could lose, and I could watch primetime and not want to go hang myself at the end of the night, you know?

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, they just had a respectful way of presenting the information and letting everybody know what happened, but doing it the right way, I thought. And anyone who knew Tom knew that that’s who he was, that’s what he was, and just a fine human being.”

Aikman’s remark about not wanting to ‘hang himself’ was meant to illustrate how Jackson’s criticism, unlike modern commentary, never felt humiliating or personal. The NFL PrimeTime debuted in 1987 on ESPN and paired Jackson with Chris Berman. The memories are still crystal clear for Aikman because of the way he and his teammates were presented on TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts could point out mistakes, offer strong opinions, and discuss poor performances, but they did so without humiliating or disrespecting the players involved.

An X user posted a clip from one of the old face-offs between Indianapolis and Dallas, with Berman and Jackson in charge of the booth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To Marvin Harrison, right on the numbers, 38 yards,” said Berman while calling an old Colts-Cowboys game. “Later in the drive, fourth and 2. Manning, three minutes to go. Incomplete to Dallas Clark. He wanted a flag, but you look at it again, Tom, it wasn’t coming.”

“Well, you spot shadow. We had this a couple times during the game… You see him talking to the officials there,” said Jackson in a respectful manner. “They challenged the play. You look right there; you can see clearly he’s touched. Once his knee hit the ground, the ball was dead. He was down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aikman is not the only one who highlighted this side of NFL PrimeTime where Jackson treated every player equally.

“It always felt to me like there was a wall between athletes and broadcasters,” ESPN host Tony Reali wrote on X. “The athlete was the star, had their own inner circle with other players. But Tom Jackson never seemed to see it that way. He made everyone feel like they were on the same team. Berman brought the electricity; TJ brought that rare warmth and generosity. And together they made NFL Primetime the most impactful highlight show ever!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides this, as fantasy football started taking hold, NFL Primetime became an even bigger part of the Sunday routine. Its closing segment featured statistical leaders from every game, giving viewers access to numbers that were otherwise difficult to track down. Since Monday newspapers did not include box scores from Sunday night matchups, fantasy players often had to wait another day before calculating their results.

Jackson is now remembered even more after the NFL world lost the legend who passed away on November 20 at the age of 75.

ADVERTISEMENT

As tributes poured in, Aikman shared how Jackson left a mark on his life as the ESPN crew paid tribute. However, his remark about being able to watch NFL Primetime after throwing three interceptions without wanting to “go hang myself” drew mixed reactions from fans on social media.

For instance, one fan wrote: “A little dramatic Troy.”

Another wrote, “Maybe Aikman can honor the legend Tom Jackson by showing some professionalism as he does his job the rest of the year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone added, “Another thing that ki–s espn hot take and saying wild sh– just for views vs in-depth analysis.”

A fan brought up Aikman’s future with ESPN, saying, “I think maybe this is why espn hasn’t resigned him yet cause why the f–k would you say that.”

Another X user added, “and troy aikman honors his legacy by doing the exact opposite.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Aikman intended to highlight Jackson’s respectful approach to sports coverage, his choice of words drew criticism. The reactions added another angle to the tribute, even as Aikman remembered Jackson for the way he treated players and covered the game.

Jackson was part of a Denver Broncos championship team before becoming a prominent figure in NFL broadcasting. With nearly 30 years in media, his respectful approach to the players resonated with the audience.