2026 NFL Draft: 5 Players Emerging as Early Sleepers Per Scouts

Every NFL draft cycle features the marquee names—players like Caleb Downs or LaNorris Sellers, or maybe Arch Manning as well, who’ve been on scouts’ radars since their freshmen seasons. But each year also brings a handful of prospects who fly under the national spotlight until their final college campaign. In 2025, names like Patrick Paul and Tonka Hemingway weren’t dominating headlines in September, but by April, they’d risen into the early rounds. The 2026 class is no different. A new group of under-the-radar talents is beginning to emerge, and they’re worth paying attention to now.

Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

Last year, Cameron Ward began the season outside the spotlight, trailing names like Shedeur Sanders and Quinn Ewers in early draft chatter. But by April, it was Ward who surged to the top, ultimately becoming the Titans‘ No. 1 overall pick. In 2026, Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson could follow a similar arc. He threw for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, flashing arm talent and mobility. “If you want a dude that’s going to come out of nowhere, it’s [Robertson],” one AFC South scout said. “He’s what everyone wants [Penn State’s] Drew Allar to be. Big, big arm, and he can move.”

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State is on the verge of producing another elite wide receiver class. But at this point, the sophomore Jeremiah Smith is the receiver most scouts and analysts are raving about. But don’t cut Carnell Tate out of the picture. He’s been overshadowed ever since he arrived in Ohio. In 2023, it was Marvin Harrison Jr. in the limelight. And in 2024, Emeka Egbuka and Smith were in charge of the Buckeyes‘ receiving corps. Now that Egbuka is a pro, we can expect Tate to grab the opportunity and make the best out of it. “I’m all-in on Tate,” one scout said. “He’s big, but his technical ability as a route runner is impressive… He’s a really good WR2 in the pros.”

Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Gracen Halton was silent in his first two years at Oklahoma. His breakout season started in 2024 when he recorded five sacks in 13 games, which is definitely impressive for an interior lineman. He’s not huge for a DT (6’2” and 291 pounds), but he’s super quick off the ball and really hard to block. The young DT led the entire FBS in pressure rate (14.1%). The scouts noticed. “I loved his progression from seeing the field as a true freshman to working more as a sophomore, and then, boom, he has that huge year last year. The Gerald McCoy comparisons are coming.” An NFC West area scout said.

Jack Endries, TE, Texas

Texas has a knack for utilizing its tight ends, especially in the past couple of seasons. They’ve got Ja’Tavion Sanders and Gunnar Helm as their featured targets, and Jack Eddries could make his way through to be the best of the trio. The 6-foot-4 and 240-pound TE is turning heads after he grabbed 56 receptions for 623 yards last year. “He’s such a good athlete, and he can play anywhere. He’s one of the two most talented tight ends in the country,” one AFC West national scout said. But the only question mark is “how much Endries will see the ball with Arch Manning’s deep ball,” as per the scouts, which makes him an early sleeper prospect.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Dillon Thieneman had a standout couple of seasons at Purdue, where he had six interceptions before transferring to Oregon. As ESPN’s No. 1 defensive back in the transfer portal, he’ll now lead Oregon’s secondary in 2025. He’s 6 feet and 207 pounds, a smart and versatile safety known for playing in multiple spots—both safety positions or even slot corner.

“When you look at football IQ, versatility, speed, and range, he has it all. Safeties always seem to fall in the draft, but he has first-round tools,” an AFC West area scout said. Sure, sometimes he takes poor angles when trying to tackle. But overall, he’s reliable in open space and fits in nearly any scheme. Expect him to be a first-round pick.

All in all, now that the 2025 NFL draft is officially in the books, the 2026 draft class is getting ready to make their way through the pros.