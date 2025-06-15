Tyreek Hill Makes Bold Statement in Going Against Mike McDaniel After Dolphins HC’s Public Trade Outburst

When Jalen Ramsey first touched down in Miami, Mike McDaniel couldn’t stop smiling. Called him a “perfect fit.” Talked about swagger, energy, and all that vet leadership stuff. It felt like they’d just signed a cheat code for the secondary. McDaniel praised how Ramsey’s All-Pro pedigree aligned with Miami’s culture-building goals. At the time, it felt less like a move and more like a statement—one that promised to reshape the Dolphins’ defense from the inside out.

Fast forward to the 2025 offseason, and the vibes went cold. Ramsey skipped OTAs. McDaniel stopped pretending. Reporters started whispering about beef, and pretty soon, it sounded like they couldn’t even fake small talk. Reporters like Salguero say the two “don’t see eye to eye” and the bond is “irreparably broken.” And everything led to Ramsey’s trade talks.

But amidst all that noise, Tyreek Hill’s voice cut through.

The veteran receiver continued publicly backing Ramsey, calling him “a dawg,” proving that team chemistry isn’t always erased by drama, even after the trade talks hit the headlines. On Sunday, Hill took to his official ‘x’ handle and shared a clip of his first 100-meter race in over 13 years during his offseason with other professional track athletes. The receiver called himself the fastest player playing in the NFL, felt great, and gave a huge shoutout to Jalen Ramsey.

“I’ve been training for three months. I’m hoping that it all pays off,” Hill said before running a 10.15-second 100-meter dash at the Last Chance Sprint Series preliminaries. And even while competing at the Last Chance Sprint Series, the 31-year-old receiver took some time to give a shoutout to his teammate. “Shoutout to my boy Ramsey Dawg,” he said, holding No.5 in his hand, giving a slight nod to Ramsey’s jersey number.

Tyreek Hill’s support for Ramsey at this point makes sense, given that the 30-year-old cornerback is expecting a trade from the Dolphins amidst his rocky relationship with head coach McDaniel. After all, the Dolphins’ HC just threw Ramsey under the bus, given that his trade is constantly being delayed and the official decision is yet to be finalized.

Mike McDaniel expressed frustration over Jalen Ramsey’s trade talks

When the Dolphins traded for Ramsey a couple of years ago, it turned out to be a pretty good decision. Ramsey missed out on a few games in his first year at Miami, no doubt. But entering the second season with the Dolphins, the cornerback amassed 60 tackles, 1.0 sack, and a couple of interceptions. The result? The team offered him a three-year $72.30 million contract extension that includes $24.23 million guaranteed upon signing. And just like that, Ramsey became the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Fast forward to now, and everything went south between Ramsey and the Dolphins. The HC has a rocky relationship with his corner. Ramsey doesn’t want to play where he isn’t respected. Cue the trade talks, and Ramsey’s future with the Dolphins is stuck in limbo. The CB was expected to be traded before the draft, but there is still no update on his trade.

And when the head coach was asked about the reason behind the delay in finalizing Ramsey’s trade, he shrugged it off and made it clear that his job is to ensure everything moves smoothly within the team. “Personally, I don’t give a s—about what I feel,” he said. “I don’t even really go down that road of how do I feel about it. My job is to react and control my controllables and make sure that people are moving in one direction appropriately.”

At this point, Ramsey’s trade talks have been anything but smooth. The reason? It’s his massive three-year deal. As per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, many teams are interested in trading for Ramsey. But they just don’t want to absorb his full $72.3 million deal. The front office is playing the long game. After all, waiting past June 1 will minimize the cap hit, and this strategic delay could free up $19.6 million in space.

All in all, things are not good between the Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey. While he still has his teammates’ support, like that of Tyreek Hill, but with the head coach’s? That’s the messy part.