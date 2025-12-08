Updated NFL Playoff Standings: How Does AFC & NFC Picture Look Like? Can Chiefs, Ravens, Lions Make It to Wild Card Round?

Week 14 of the 2025 season is officially wrapped, and with only four weeks left, it’s natural to start wondering which 14 teams are actually in position to make the playoffs. Right now, everything feels like a mix of solid confirmations for a few teams…and pure speculation for the ones still clawing for a wild-card spot.

But here’s what we do know for sure: Nine teams are already eliminated, including the Washington Commanders, who somehow went from a Championship-round run last year to being out of the picture this year. But that’s where things get interesting for us. We can still take a real look at who’s in, who’s close, and who would clinch a playoff berth if the season ended today.

And that’s really the conversation: what does the AFC and NFC playoff race look like right now, from the eight division leaders to the six wild-card hopefuls trying to sneak in before time runs out? Let’s break it down.

The Broncos and the Patriots lead the AFC, while the Chiefs are staring at an unwanted fate

The way things are shaping up in the AFC Conference, the following seven teams would be headed to the playoffs if the season ended today. Let’s take a look:

Teams Positions in the AFC Denver Broncos (11-2) First place, AFC West New England Patriots (11-2) First place, AFC East Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) First place, AFC South Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) First place, AFC North Buffalo Bills (9-4) Second place, AFC East Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) Second place, AFC West Houston Texans (8-5) Second place, AFC South

Denver Broncos—First place, AFC West

Following their 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Broncos are now sitting on ten straight wins. That run also pushes them to the top seed in the AFC, edging out the Patriots thanks to a better conference mark (7-2 vs. 6-2) and New England’s Week 14 bye. And now, the Broncos will head into Week 15 with a 2.5-game cushion over the Chargers in the division.

2. New England Patriots—First place, AFC West

Heading into their Week 14 bye, the Patriots held the top seed in the AFC. But after the Broncos’ win, they’ve slipped to the No. 2 spot for now. Still, New England sits two games ahead of the Bills in the AFC East and will get its shot at a division matchup in Week 15.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars—First place, AFC South

The Jaguars, with Liam Coen leading the way, have pulled off a real turnaround this season. They definitely lost their grip earlier on. But their Week 14 win over the Indianapolis Colts at home made one thing clear: They’re back in control, looking primed to take the division and lock up a playoff berth sooner than anyone expected.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers—First place, AFC North

The Steelers have had a mixed bag of a season. It includes a strong start, a rough stretch with multiple losses, Aaron Rodgers’ injury, and even ‘Fire Tomlin’ chants at Acrisure. Still, their 27-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday flipped the picture a bit.

They’re now up a full game in the AFC North with the head-to-head tiebreaker. And with the Cincinnati Bengals losing, Pittsburgh also picked up ground to go three games clear of them.

5. Buffalo Bills—Second place, AFC East

The Bills have taken a few hits this season. But their Week 14 win over the Bengals cut the Patriots’ lead to two games and tightened their grip on a favorable wild-card spot. That’s exactly why they’re sitting in the top wild-card slot in the AFC right now.

6. Los Angeles Chargers—Second place, AFC West

The Chargers have been efficient this year. But after 14 weeks, they’re sitting in a mixed spot. They’re two full games ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs, sure. But they’re also 2.5 games behind the Broncos and a half-game back of the Bills. The one positive? They’re a half-point ahead of the Colts going into Week 15, which keeps them in the No. 2 wild-card slot for now.

7. Houston Texans—Second place, AFC South

The Texans opened the season with a rough 0-3 start, but they’ve gone 8-2 since, including Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Chiefs. They’re still a game back of the Jaguars in the division, but that win bumped them past the sliding third-place Colts for the third wild-card spot, thanks to Houston’s stronger division record (4-1 vs. 2-2).

With that said, one thing pops out immediately: powerhouses like the Chiefs and Ravens wouldn’t even make the playoffs if the season ended today, given that both teams lost their respective games this week. However, they’re still in the hunt, along with the Colts, Bengals, and the Miami Dolphins. As for the rest of the AFC teams, they’re already out of postseason contention:

The Rams and the Packers lead the NFC, while the Cowboys are still fighting

Just like the AFC, the playoff picture for these seven NFC teams looks mostly set, unless the final four weeks throw in some unexpected twists. Let’s take a look:

Teams Positions in the NFC Los Angeles Rams (10-3) First place, NFC West Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) First place, NFC North Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) First place, NFC East Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) First Place, NFC South Seattle Seahawks (10-3) Second place, NFC West San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Third place, NFC West Chicago Bears (9-4) Second place, NFC North

Los Angeles Rams: First place, NFC West

The Rams sit on top of everything in the NFC right now, be it the division, the top seed, and even the MVP race. After dismantling the Arizona Cardinals 45-17, and with the Bears dropping a 28-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers, L.A. now owns the conference’s No. 1 spot. From here, a historic season feels inevitable unless something unexpected derails their run.

2. Green Bay Packers: First place, NFC North

The Packers are now leading the division after taking down the Bears on Sunday. That win pushed them a half-game ahead of Chicago and kept them 1.5 games clear of the third-place Detroit Lions. On top of that, they also sit a game ahead of the Eagles, even though Philly owns the head-to-head win.

3. Philadelphia Eagles: First place, NFC East

The Eagles are sitting in a pretty safe spot right now. Their offensive struggles are loud, sure, but an 8-4 record, plus the Cowboys’ loss to the Lions on Thursday, bumped their division lead over Dallas to two games.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: First Place, NFC South

The Buccaneers took a 24-20 upset loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, dropping their sixth game of the season. Even so, they’re still leading the division. And now, the final four weeks will decide whether they hang on or if the 7-6 Carolina Panthers end up shaking up their playoff hopes.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Second place, NFC West

The NFC West might be the most competitive division in the league right now, and the numbers prove it. Even at 10-3, the Seahawks are still sitting at No. 2, but their win over the Atlanta Falcons keeps them right on the Rams’ heels and a full game ahead of the 49ers.

6. San Francisco 49ers: Third place, NFC West

That brings us to the No. 3 team in the West: the 49ers. They’re sitting at 9-4 and hold the second wild-card spot right now. With four games left, they’re clearly behind L.A. and Seattle, but if they keep this momentum rolling, a playoff berth feels well within reach.

7. Chicago Bears: Second place, NFC North

The Bears slipped out of the No. 1 seed in the NFC after falling to the Packers. And with wins from the Seahawks and Rams, plus the 49ers being idle during their Week 14 bye, they’ve dropped to the third wild-card spot, though still comfortably ahead of the Lions.

Outside the NFC’s top seven, four teams are still swinging for a playoff spot. The Lions are leading that group after their Week 14 win over the Cowboys. Dallas is still one of the league’s hottest teams, but that loss definitely dented their playoff push. The Panthers could also pull off something heroic if they leap the Bucs in the division. And the Minnesota Vikings are technically in the hunt, but with their struggles, a postseason run feels unlikely.

As for the rest of the NFC teams…well, they’re also out of the playoff picture:

Atlanta Falcons (4-9)

Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

New Orleans Saints (3-10)

Washington Commanders (3-10)

New York Giants (2-11)

That said, the NFL is set for Week 15, and we’ll be back next week with fresh playoff updates from both conferences.