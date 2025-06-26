Veteran Cowboys Cheerleader Announces Retirement Just Before 400% Pay Hike Decision From Jerry Jones

“I trusted my capabilities, reminded myself I was enough, and approached every dance with joy, every conversation with presence, and every tear with purpose”. A veteran Dallas Cowboys cheerleader described her own journey that way. For several years, she was a fixture on the sidelines. Tough, hot-tempered, and fiercely committed to her job. Cheerleading, as she had understood, was not spotlight and glamour. It was grind, about working with teammates, and being something more than herself. And like so many of the women, she stood strong even as the world outside her started changing. Until the change came to her in the most unheralded of ways.

On Instagram, long-time Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Amanda Howard shared a goodbye video. She shared a behind-the-scenes of her last performance as a cheerleader. With an emotive post, she wrote, “Last one, best one… that’s what they say, right?” and threw in a wink at the physical and mental exhaustion that came with that last performance.

In the video, she smiled through tears and agony. It truly reflected the bittersweet feelings she was experiencing. Amanda wrote that she gave everything she had on the mat, energy, love, and adrenaline, in her final routine. She described her retirement decision as one of the hardest she had ever had to make. But she was thankful for it. Although she acknowledged the hardship of releasing something that she had loved so intensely. She is ready to look ahead in life.

Amanda Howard was a rare cheerleader. With her legendary career, she was a legend of the Cowboys cheerleading squad. Her leadership skill, humor, and personality ensured that she was popular among the fans. She suited up in front of hundreds of games, including high-profile playoff games and events. Aside from being a performer, she was also a team ambassador and a role model for other young performers. Being Rookie of the Year and wowing judges so much at auditions that they would remember her name months later.

The team still did not select Howard to perform at various high-profile public occasions during the 2024–2025 NFL season. A decision that left many in the cheer community puzzled.

The Cultural Shift Behind the Pay Raise

Behind the scenes, Amanda was more than a performer—she was a voice for change. For years, she pushed for fair pay and better working conditions for Cowboys cheerleaders, who often needed second jobs despite committing countless hours to training, shows, and appearances. NFL teams paid cheerleaders as little as $75 per game, while also requiring them to spend countless unpaid hours on rehearsals and appearances. Amanda sat patiently through those years for love, not money. She championed the belief that cheerleaders weren’t just entertainment—they were athletes and brand ambassadors deserving of respect.

And when the transformation that she made possible became policy, she made the brave decision to let go.

Just as there came a watershed moment: Jerry Jones announced a 400% pay increase for the squad—a landmark shift recognizing decades of underpaid labor. And just as that announcement broke, Amanda stepped away. Her timing was powerful—proof she wasn’t chasing a payday, but standing for a principle. In her farewell, she acknowledged the bittersweet reality: leaving behind the role she loved, precisely as its value was fully realized.

Amanda’s legacy wasn’t in the numbers she posted or the routines she led—it was in the doors she helped open. The Cowboys’ move will likely set a precedent across the NFL, spurring conversations and policy shifts in other markets. She may not personally benefit from the raise, but she’ll forever be its catalyst.

Amanda didn’t vanish quietly. She bowed out on her own terms, leaving behind a message stronger than any routine: demand respect, define your worth, and hold ground until change arrives.