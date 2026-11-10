Ex-Cowboys QB Urges Vikings for a Job After Carson Wentz’s Embarrassing Display

Minnesota Vikings would love to have some stability at the quarterback position as the 2026 season goes on. After all, head coach Kevin O’Connell’s team has made 14 changes under center since Kirk Cousins tore his right Achilles tendon during the 2023 season. Another change was evident this week against the Buffalo Bills when the Vikings started with Carson Wentz after starting quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out following an injury.

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But against the Bills, Wentz had a disappointing performance as Minnesota dropped its second straight game this season. As that happened, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS Sports analyst Ben DiNucci took to his social media handle and acknowledged his intention to play for the Vikings.

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“Hey @Vikings,” wrote DiNucci on X, “I weigh 190 pounds but gosh I can still rip it.”

In the same post, the Cowboys legend attached his flag football highlight for reference. It hasn’t been long since the 29-year-old signal-caller left football for his broadcasting job. A former seventh-round pick, DiNucci spent time with the Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Bills, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons in the NFL, along with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

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However, his comments about joining the Vikings came after a poor performance from Carson Wentz. After earning the starting job in Week 9, Wentz finished 8-of-25 for 81 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions while taking a sack.

With Wentz under center, Minnesota failed to score a point until late in the second quarter and finished the game with just a pair of field goals. Wentz’s first interception came early in the third quarter when the Bills were leading 10-6. On 1st-and-10 at Buffalo 37, Wentz threw a deep pass intended for T.J. Hockenson.

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However, it was intercepted by the Bills linebacker, Dorian Williams. Subsequently, the Bills orchestrated a 14-play, 83-yard drive and finished with a field goal to take the lead 13-6. Carson Wentz, however, threw another interception on the next drive for the Vikings.

This time, Wentz threw a short pass on second-and-5 intended for wide receiver Justin Jefferson, but Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard intercepted it. In the fourth quarter, Buffalo’s defense didn’t allow the Vikings to score, as the Bills went on to defeat Minnesota 23-6. The result prompted Ben DiNucci to urge the Vikings to allow him to play.

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The former Cowboys quarterback was certainly joking, as he shared another post asking the Arizona Cardinals for an opportunity to play.

“Hey @AZCardinals,” wrote DiNucci, “I weigh 190 pounds but gosh can I still rip it.”

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DiNucci’s comments came after the Cardinals named Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback after the team traded Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Minshew is feared to have suffered a torn UCL in his throwing arm during the Cardinals’ Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, prompting DiNucci to share the post.

That said, DiNucci may not actually be making a comeback, but his timing couldn’t have been better. With Wentz struggling badly against Buffalo and Murray’s status uncertain, the Vikings suddenly find themselves facing another quarterback dilemma.