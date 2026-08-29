“I’m Not Trusting Him”: JJ McCarthy Given No Future at Vikings as Shannon Sharpe Sends Harsh Reality Check for QB

J.J. McCarthy has dealt with injuries more often during his short NFL career than he has actually taken the field. That was evident once again during the Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason finale against the Denver Broncos, as McCarthy was ruled out because of the ankle injury he suffered during the second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

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The extent of the injury suggests it won’t be a long-term issue, yes. But McCarthy’s night off in Denver has sparked a debate that his time in Minnesota could be running out. He has already lost his starting job to Kyler Murray.

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And considering he sat out because of an injury rather than competing for the backup role, Shannon Sharpe has declared that he wouldn’t trust McCarthy in a must-win situation.

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“He’s (McCarthy) already lost the starting position,” said Sharpe following the preseason finale. “(Max) Brosmer has outplayed him. So, I mean, the third quarterback, all things being equal. I mean, they might keep him because of his youth, but I’m not trusting him. It’s really hard because it’s not like (Carson) Wentz has been a picture of health. He’s been injured a lot himself. He’s gotten injured and ended. He’s been injured dam near everywhere he’s been.

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“But I still trust him in a game that means something, and you have to win more so than I trust JJ McCarthy. But I think Brosmer has outplayed both of them, to be honest with you guys. So, if it was me, I would have Kyle (Murray) as one, Brosmer as two, and then it’s a toss-up for three. All things being equal, I think I would try and trade JJ McCarthy and try to get draft compensation in the 2027 draft.”

McCarthy went 5-of-10 for 81 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions against the Ravens before suffering an ankle injury. Subsequently, he practiced on Monday and Tuesday earlier this week, but didn’t practice on Wednesday.

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Before the kickoff, the quarterback admitted that he wasn’t feeling well, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. Head coach Kevin O’Connell, meanwhile, had plans to start McCarthy against the Broncos. Amid his ankle issue, however, second-year signal-caller Max Brosmer received the nod, who, according to Shannon Sharpe, has outplayed McCarthy.

The quarterback completed 20 of 35 passes for 165 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Now, with Murray already set to start in Week 1, the backup quarterback competition has been narrowed down to McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Brosmer.

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However, when O’Connell was asked where McCarthy stands on the depth chart following the preseason, the head coach acknowledged that it will depend on the quarterback’s health.

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“We’re going to work through that as a staff and see where he’s at from a health standpoint first and foremost. We don’t have any long-term concerns. Still consider him day-to-day and we’ll see what that looks like,” said O’Connell.

JJ McCarthy has previously missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn meniscus. While he started the 2025 season, he missed seven games after suffering multiple injuries throughout the season. So, it’s safe to say that the third-year QB is struggling to stay healthy in Minnesota.

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That said, his future ahead of the 2026 season now remains uncertain. The Vikings will have to decide their final 53-man roster in the next 48 hours. Kyler Murray is your starting quarterback.

But considering the way things are shaping up, the competition for QB2 could be between Wentz and Brosmer now. As for McCarthy, it remains to be seen whether Minnesota would trade him for a 2027 draft pick, simply release him, or whether he can still earn the QB2 role.