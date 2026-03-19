Vikings Make Another QB Contract Move as Kyler Murray’s Arrival Clouds J.J. McCarthy’s Future

Essentials Inside The Story Kyler Murray is the expected starting QB for the 2026 season

The Vikings have rotated hrough 3–4 QBs in each of O'Connell's four seasons due to injuries

Minnesota is currently buikding the most talented QB room possible

The Minnesota Vikings have rotated through three or even four quarterbacks in each of Kevin O’Connell’s four seasons as head coach. The 2025 season, however, took that instability to another level, largely because of injuries across the quarterback room. Heading into this offseason, the expectation was clear: O’Connell needed more depth at the position. To his credit, he has followed through.

After bringing in Kyler Murray, the Vikings have added another veteran. This time, it is a familiar name. Minnesota is re-signing Carson Wentz to a one-year deal.

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For Wentz, the move gives him a chance to play consecutive seasons with the same team for the first time since 2020. He initially joined the Vikings ahead of the 2025 season and stepped into a key role when injuries hit.

Serving as J.J. McCarthy’s backup, Wentz was forced into action when McCarthy went down in his second NFL season. He started five games and went 2-3, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,216 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

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As the season wore on, Wentz suffered a dislocated shoulder. He tried to play through it, but the Vikings eventually shut him down for the final stretch, which led to Max Brosmer starting the remaining games.

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So while O’Connell has built a reputation for developing quarterbacks, injuries in 2025 only reinforced the need for depth.

“Ultimately, I think in the quarterback room, it’s about having just the deepest, [most] talented room you possibly can, every single year,” the head coach said in January this year. “What that looks like at a pretty impactful position on your salary cap, when you’re able to possibly plan for your depth chart looking in a way where you can be competitive no matter what.”

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That philosophy is now reflected in the roster. The Vikings head into 2026 with McCarthy, Murray, Wentz, and Brosmer all in the room. What once looked like a clear path for McCarthy is no longer guaranteed. With added competition and proven experience in the room, the starting job in Minnesota is now very much up for grabs.

What does Kyler Murray’s signing mean for J.J. McCarthy?

Kyler Murray has had his share of struggles. That does not make him a bad quarterback, but it does explain why Arizona moved on. Still, he had options. He could have signed elsewhere, taken a step back as a backup, or reset for a future opportunity. Instead, he chose the Vikings’ quarterback room.

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Now that he is in Minnesota on a one-year deal, the expectation is simple: Murray is likely to get the first shot as the starter. And that immediately raises a bigger question about J.J. McCarthy.

Ask Kevin O’Connell, and the answer would still lean toward patience and belief in McCarthy. But if Murray holds onto the starting job for most or all of the 2026 season, McCarthy’s role and long-term future start to feel uncertain.

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Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 04: Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy 9 warms up before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on January 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Packers at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260104103

“Murray is very likely to end up starting ahead of McCarthy, unless a light comes on this offseason and McCarthy performs well enough in the summer to beat him out,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote. “But the Vikings aren’t ready to give up on McCarthy just yet, and they’re hoping Murray’s arrival has a positive impact on him.”

That last part is key. The Vikings are not closing the door on McCarthy. In fact, they are hoping Murray’s presence pushes him forward. But that outcome is not guaranteed.

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McCarthy would be heading into a contract year after the 2026 season, which adds another layer to the decision-making.

In that scenario, instead of exercising his fifth-year option, the Vikings could explore trade options, especially with quarterback-needy teams always active in the market.

So while the organization will publicly frame Murray’s arrival as competition and development, the reality is a bit more layered. As things stand, Murray is trending toward the starting role in 2026, unless McCarthy takes a clear step forward and outplays him during the offseason.