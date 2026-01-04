Who Is Justin Jefferson’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About His Parents, Children, Ethnicity and Family

Essentials Inside The Story Star Vikings WR Justin Jefferson dominates on-field, but personal life attracts headlines

Confirmed father of daughter Stella with ex Andrea Galea, shares custody

Older brothers Jordan and Rickey reached pro football, setting a competitive standard for Justin

Justin Jefferson is a star wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings and has quickly become one of the best players in the NFL. After being drafted in the first round in 2020, he wasted no time making an impact. In his first few seasons, he has consistently been named to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team, proving he is a top-tier talent.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While his performance on the field is impressive, Jefferson’s personal life often makes headlines as well. He has been at the center of many dating rumors, with fans linking him to everyone from Instagram models to professional lawyers. The media attention surrounding his romantic life has been a whirlwind, but Jefferson himself rarely discusses these details publicly, keeping much of his private life behind closed doors.

As of early 2026, there is no official confirmation that Justin Jefferson has a wife, as he has never announced a marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Justin Jefferson in a Relationship in 2025?

Over the years, his name has been connected to people like soccer player Tianna Harris and a social media gamer named Kayla Infante. Despite the speculation and the constant interest from fans, Jefferson has never confirmed a serious relationship with either of them.

Though his relationship with ex-girlfriend Andrea Galea, a licensed attorney, is confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Jefferson’s dating history

Before his rise to NFL superstardom, Jefferson was rumored to be in a long-term relationship with a fitness instructor named Hailey, which lasted until 2019. However, that era of his life became complicated when he reconnected with Andrea Galea, a law school graduate he originally met during his college days at LSU. This relationship eventually moved from the headlines to the courtroom; in 2024, a judge confirmed that Jefferson is the father of Galea’s daughter, Stella, and established a child support agreement between the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Following those early relationships, Jefferson was briefly linked to Kayla Infante. Infante was already a known name in the sports world, having previously been connected to NBA star Ja Morant. While their time together captured public attention for a moment, it appeared to be a short-lived connection that quickly faded from the spotlight.

More recently, rumors have swirled around other high-profile figures, including LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee. While photos of Jefferson with these athletes often go viral, most of these sightings seem to be more about “Minnesota pride” and shared athletic excellence than confirmed romance.

The most consistent name in Jefferson’s romantic history has been Tianna Harris, a former star soccer player and Instagram model. The two have been linked since 2020, and Harris has been a steady presence in his life even as Jefferson became the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. With their high profiles, they have chosen to keep their relationship very private, rarely sharing photos or details about their personal lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Justin Jefferson have children?

A New Jersey family court judge has officially ruled that NFL star Justin Jefferson is the father of a baby girl born on December 21, 2023, to his ex-girlfriend, Andrea Galea. The name of the child is Stella. As part of this ruling, the judge ordered that Jefferson and Galea will share joint legal custody of the child. This means both parents will have a voice in making major decisions regarding the child’s upbringing and well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the custody ruling, Galea is seeking financial support from the Vikings’ wide receiver. Her legal team is pushing for Jefferson to provide regular child support payments and ensure the baby is covered under a healthcare plan.

The legal process has been marked by personal conflict. Galea previously accused Jefferson of pressuring her to get an abortion after she first became pregnant in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Justin Jefferson’s siblings?

Before Justin Jefferson became a superstar for the Vikings, his path was paved by his two older brothers, Jordan and Rickey. Both brothers were talented athletes who reached the professional level, though their careers in the spotlight were much shorter than Justin’s. By attending major programs and fighting for spots on pro rosters, they set a high standard for the youngest Jefferson brother to follow.

Jordan Jefferson, the eldest of the three, was the first to find success at Louisiana State University (LSU). Born in 1990, he played as a quarterback for the Tigers and showed great potential. However, after going undrafted in 2012, his professional journey hit a bump. He initially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was released after only four days. Jordan spent the next two years trying to find a permanent home in football, playing in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and other smaller leagues before retiring in 2014.

Rickey Jefferson also chose to play at LSU, continuing the family’s legacy with the Tigers. While he started his football journey as a wide receiver in high school, he eventually transitioned to playing safety during his college years. Despite his impressive athleticism and physical strength, Rickey was not selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent time on the practice squads for both the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018, but he never made it onto an active NFL roster for a regular-season game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Justin Jefferson’s parents?

Born on June 16, 1999, NFL superstar Justin Jefferson grew up in Louisiana in a family that lived and breathed sports. His success is built on the strong foundation laid by his parents, John and Elaine Jefferson. They raised Justin and his two older brothers to be competitive and humble.

Justin’s father, John Earl Jefferson, played college basketball at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. While he never made it to the NBA, he used his athletic background to coach his sons in the lot next to their home, pushing them to be their best.

ADVERTISEMENT

His mother, Elaine Jefferson, has been a quiet but powerful force in his life.

Where is Justin Jefferson from, and what is his nationality?

Justin Jefferson is an American football star who grew up in Louisiana. He was born in St. Rose and stayed close to home for his education, attending Destrehan High School.

He continued his journey at LSU, where he played college football before moving on to the NFL.

What is Justin Jefferson’s ethnic background?

Justin Jefferson and his family often associated themselves with a black ethnic background. They identify themselves as African-American.

Is Justin Jefferson African American?

Yes, Justin Jefferson is African American

Despite an amazing track record, Justin Jefferson is heading into the final game of the season with 76 catches, 947 yards, and only two touchdowns this year. This year has been a real struggle for the star receiver. With the Vikings out of the playoffs, the WR will look to make the most out of his last game and end on a high note.