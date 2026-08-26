“Won’t Be a Viking Come Next Monday”: Major Concerns Over JJ McCarthy’s Future as QB Risks Losing Job

Stability is something quarterback JJ McCarthy is struggling to find in Minnesota ever since the Vikings drafted him with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. His rookie season was washed away after he went down with a torn meniscus. He returned to start for the Vikings in the 2025 season, yes. But after multiple injuries, the inconsistencies were hard to miss.

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That led Minnesota to sign veteran Kyler Murray ahead of the 2026 season. While head coach Kevin O’Connell initially admitted that there would be an open quarterback competition, Minnesota is now heading into the regular season with Murray as the QB1. McCarthy, meanwhile, is no longer competing for the starting job. In fact, he’s now fighting for the backup role. And Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes that if he loses the QB1 battle to Carson Wentz, the Vikings may move on from him.

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“Two weeks ago, Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy lost the starting job to Kyler Murray,” said Florio ahead of the roster cuts. “Now, McCarthy could be on the verge of losing the backup job to Carson Wentz. The two split reps at practice for the second team on Tuesday. And the Vikings have to ultimately fill out the depth chart.

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“Coach Kevin O’Connell has left the door open to the possibility of the backup quarterback job being available to either guy. And if McCarthy should somehow fail to be the QB2 with the roster cuts coming, it’s possible that McCarthy won’t be a Viking come next Monday. Whether it’s because he’s traded or because they decide to just eat the remainder of his guaranteed salary through 2027 and release him.”

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The Vikings signed Murray on a one-year deal earlier this offseason, as the former Arizona Cardinals quarterback is set to open the regular season. Who will back him up, however, is currently a big question. Kevin O’Connell started with McCarthy last year.

However, the young signal-caller suffered multiple injuries, including a high ankle sprain in Week 2, which led him to miss the next five games, a concussion in November 2025, and a small hairline fracture in his throwing hand. Subsequently, McCarthy missed seven games during the season, leading Carson Wentz to take over.

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But even when he was on the field, the inconsistencies were there. Across the ten games McCarthy started, he led the Vikings to a 6-4 finish, while recording 1632 yards for 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Wentz, on the other hand, led Minnesota to a 2-3 finish, while recording 1216 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

Now, head coach Kevin O’Connell has expressed optimism that JJ McCarthy could earn the backup quarterback role. However, when ESPN’s Kevin Seifert asked whether the decision on QB2 could change ahead of roster cuts, O’Connell made it clear that the competition remains open.

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“I want those guys feeling like they’re competing,” O’Connell said. “The whole philosophy around making our quarterback room competitive and raise the standard of, not just that room, but the offense. We’ll see how these next couple weeks play out, and we’re gonna do what’s best for our team.”

At the same time, Seifert also confirmed that JJ McCarthy and Carson Wentz split reps at practice for the second team earlier this week. So, it won’t be wrong to say that if Wentz wins the QB2 role behind Murray, McCarthy’s place in Minnesota could be in jeopardy. Whether there’s going to be a trade or the Vikings will simply release him remains to be seen.