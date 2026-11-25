Every day that passes with Troy Aikman not securing a contract makes it evident that his tenure with ESPN is coming to an end. However, this might be pushing the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback to take a bold stance as a broadcaster, according to former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho. Following Aikman’s attention-grabbing comments during ESPN’s tribute to Tom Jackson, Acho had some thoughts on this peculiar situation.

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“Troy wants out of ESPN. He has made it abundantly clear that ‘If y’all aren’t going to pay me what I’m worth, since I’m worth it, oh, I’mma just be my whole self. I’m not going to censor myself. I’m not going to do nothing.’ He goes on a radio show last week, and he doesn’t even insinuate. He just says Joe Buck wants a one-man show,” shared Acho on his Speakeasy podcast. “I mean, just outright says the person that he works with every single day on Mondays doesn’t want to work with them.

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“Troy knows all the words to say and all the examples to use. He didn’t need to use that one. I just don’t think Troy cares anymore. I think Troy is like, ‘Oh, if y’all chose Joe Buck, bet. Well, y’all going to have to tolerate me for the next however long. Y’all aren’t going to fire me ’cause who y’all going to replace me with, like, you’re not going to fire me. So, I’m going to say whatever I want, do whatever I want, act however I want, and y’all just going to have to deal with it.”

Aikman sparked conversation recently by saying “Joe’s always wanted a one-man booth” during an appearance on a radio show. However, Aikman has never publicly stated he wants to leave ESPN.

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Legend Tom Jackson passed away at the age of 75 on Friday, November 20, 2026. His contribution to NFL Primetime made him a familiar presence in NFL households for years. As ESPN remembered the legendary broadcaster, Aikman shared his own recollections of the show and what stood out to him during his time as a player. That’s when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback landed in trouble for a controversial remark.

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“What I respected, probably as much as anything about that show, was they could be critical and opinionated, but they didn’t attack people, you know?” Aikman said on the broadcast. “Like, I could throw three interceptions in a game, and we could lose, and I could watch primetime and not want to go hang myself at the end of the night, you know?”

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Aikman and Buck are continuing to call Monday Night Football games together despite a massive crack developing in the pair’s relationship. Reportedly, the former QB considered Buck getting his extension signed earlier this year a betrayal. He did not know of the deal’s existence, which had been signed earlier than when it was reported in September this year.

The two also had a heated exchange during the Bills-Rams game. Aikman has since implied that he will become a “free agent” after the season ends.

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This is not the only instance that Aikman’s behavior has drawn attention in light of these developments. During the Bengals vs. Commanders game, the duo had rules expert Russell Yurk on set. As he was leaving, Aikman smiled and said, “That was your moment … your 15 seconds of fame.”

“Belittled [Yurk]. Really bad form from Aikman here,” The Athletic’s Mike Sando wrote on X. “Treat people well.”

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As Acho pointed out, lately Aikman has been less mindful about the words he uses on-air.

“I mean, they just had a respectful way of presenting the information and letting everybody know what happened, but doing it the right way, I thought. And anyone who knew Tom knew that that’s who he was, that’s what he was, and just a fine human being.”

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ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said not long before Aikman’s recent dig at Buck that the media coverage of the alleged feud has been “disappointing.” Aikman clearly did not do much to help solve the problem, and it remains to be seen if he pulls something similar further down the season.